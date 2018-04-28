The addictive, woody scent of fresh masala chai. The intense aroma of Indian cardamom, The heavenly marriage of earthy ginger oil and khus. Take a whiff of India-inspired nostalgia courtesy Bombay Perfumery, a contemporary fragrance house which crafts experimental combinations of scents.

Like the myriad cultures in India, Bombay Perfumery fuses handpicked ingredients to offer a boutique selection of unique perfumes. A dreamy memory lingers after each spritz. Think Tuberose notes from Coimbatore blended with Tunisian Neroli, or Cochin’s pure black pepper oil with Haitian Vetiver.

Founder Manan Gandhi says, “Bombay Perfumery has been in the making for over a year. I wanted to develop fragrances that are complex and confident, using rich perfumery traditions while showcasing beautiful, natural Indian ingredients. Each scent is a deeply personal experience.”

A line of two unisex perfumes and three fragrances each for men and women has been conceptualised by Manan, in collaboration with renowned international Noses. Jacques Chabert has lent his expertise to international houses such as Guerlain, Chanel and Loewe. Alexandra Carlin is known for her work with luxury fragrance house Amouage, as well as Givenchy and Victoria’s Secret. In addition, perfumers Pierre Kurzunne and Tristan Rostain have created special fragrances for the brand.

The Fragrances:

Moire, Sulawesi, Chai Musk by Alexandra Carlin

1020 by Pierre Kurzunne

Seven Islands, Calicut, Les Cayes by Jacques Chabert

Madurai Talkies by Tristan Rostain

Since selecting a fragrance is a personal experience, Bombay Perfumery will offer mini sample kits for first-time visitors at the e-boutique. Each kit will include five bottles of 2 ml each; to introduce shoppers to the label’s progressive DNA.The Bombay Perfumery has a vibrant, yet minimalist aesthetic. Glass bottles with symbolic illustrations created by The Brewhouse, a design house in New Delhi, come in collectible boxes. Available in a pack of 100 ml, the range is priced between INR 3,900 to 4,100.

The fragrances are available at www.bombayperfumery.com and Nykaa Luxe, The Chanakya Mall, New Delhi.