The Luxury League, an event organised by ace designer Ritu Beri and attended by some of the biggest names in fashion, hospitality, business and politics,, was hosted at the Hayatt Regency hotel in New Delhi earlier this week.

It forum began with a two-day exhibition, The Showcase 2019, was launched by Union Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday. The exhibition, a part of The Luxury Symposium 2019, was curated by Beri, and featured a display of artefacts by artists and craftsmen from across the country. Naqvi also distributed certificates of merit to the craftspeople. Mahendra Pandey, the Minister for Skill Development, was also present during the inauguration.

“In the last one year, the Modi government has been committed to providing jobs to more than five lakh artisans and craftsmen. We are sincerely working towards that. The Luxury Symposium is also working in that direction. It aims to promote the works of artisans and craftsmen, who must be encouraged and supported. We must understand that the works of our craftsmen and artisans are our heritage. They need both market and recognition,” said the Union Minorities Affairs Minister.

Naqvi, who also visited different stalls put up by artisans and craftsmen, and listened to their suggestions, also observed that artisans and their skills must be preserved and promoted. “The government will do everything to ensure that the great legacy of our artisans and craftsmen does not vanish, and for that we have to create market and opportunity,” the minister added.

The Minority Affairs Ministry, under Naqvi, has initiated a unique programme called Hunar Haat that has been not just providing jobs but also empowering Indian artisans and craftsmen.

This was the second edition of the showcase and was part of The Luxury Symposium, whose fifth edition was held this year. The objective of The Showcase 2019 was to promote “brands that bring glory to India” and strengthen the voice of India globally. More than 35 brands from across the country, representing beauty, textiles, accessories and many more participated in this year’s edition.

“We are known worldwide for our hand-woven artefacts, but lack of proper branding leads these to get minuscule value as compared to what actually they can fetch. Showcasing and branding are required in the real world,” said Ritu Beri, the person behind the show. “Such exhibitions give them a platform to display and interact with their international customers and give them an insight into what the international buyer wants,” she added.

Founded by Beri, The Luxury League is a not-for-profit foundation engaged in branding India globally. The foundation serves as a standard-bearer to promote Indian art, craft and heritage and is a global ambassador for Indian culture. The foundation also aims to create an environment conducive to creative thinking through dialogue and exchange of ideas among like-minded people, purveyors of luxury, global decision makers and government officials.