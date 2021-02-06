Shahnaz Husain, renowned and acclaimed pioneer of the beauty movement, answers some of the common questions concerning beauty and care.

Q. What should I do to remove black dots on my face?

A. If the black dots are due to sun exposure, apply a sunscreen with high SPF before going out in the sun. Mix rice powder with curd and pinch of turmeric and use as a facial scrub once or twice a week. Apply on the face and rub gently on the skin with tiny circular movements, especially on the dark spots. Leave on for a few minutes and then wash off with water. Mix honey and lemon juice in equal quantities and apply daily on the face. Wash off after 15 minutes with plain water. Twice a week, apply face mask. Mix 3 teaspoons oats with one teaspoon each of honey, curd and lemon juice; apply on the entire face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after half an hour.

Q. How to get slim thighs?

A. After consulting your doctor, you can do the following exercises for the thighs daily. Lie on your right side, leaning on your elbow. Place the left hand on the floor, palm downwards, in front of your chest. Lift your left leg about 8 inches off the floor and hold it. Supporting yourself with your hips, elbow and hands, try to raise the right leg to try and touch the raised left foot. Return both legs slowly to the floor. Repeat this 5 times and then turn on your left side and repeat.

Q. I have dry and dull skin. So what natural ingredients will make the face look brighter?

A. For dry skin, you can apply ingredients like honey and milk. Add a little milk to the honey and apply daily on the face. Wash it off after 15 minutes. Applying curd also helps to brighten the skin. You can add a pinch of turmeric to the curd. Ripe papaya pulp mixed with curd can be applied to brighten the skin. Ingredients like orange juice can be added to face masks. For dry skin, you can apply a little pure almond oil daily at night and massage it on the face. Wipe off with moist cotton wool.

Q. My lips and knees are very dark. Please suggest home remedies.

A. For lips, add a few drops of lemon juice to cream of milk and apply daily for an hour. At night, apply pure almond oil or almond cream on the lips and leave on overnight. For the knees, take lemon halves and rub them daily on the knees. Wash it off and then apply sesame seed (til) oil and massage it into the skin. Make a paste of gram flour (besan), curd, lemon juice and a little turmeric (haldi). Apply the paste on knees at least three times a week. Wash it off after half an hour. You can also apply a cream containing lemon and turmeric daily on the knees.

Q. Give me some tips for glowing skin.

A. Tone the skin daily with chilled rose water. Keep rose water in a bowl in the fridge and soak cotton wool pads in it. Use them to wipe the skin. Stroke the skin with them. Then, pat the skin briskly. Use a facial scrub once or twice a week. It removes dead skin cells and brightens the skin. For a scrub, mix ground almonds with yogurt. Dried and powdered lemon and orange peels may be added to the scrub. A facial scrub can also be made with walnut powder, honey and lemon juice. Mix honey and lemon juice in equal quantities and apply daily on the face. Wash it off after 20 minutes. It leaves the skin very soft and glowing. Egg white can also be added to this mixture.

Q. What should I do to straighten my hair at home? Give some home remedies.

A. The hair cannot be straightened at home, except by using a blow dryer. For hair straightening methods chemical lotions and direct heat applications are used. It should be done by an expert hairdresser, who should see the hair texture and condition and decide accordingly. You can use a hand-held dryer at home to straighten the hair. The effect will last only till the next shampoo. After washing the hair, while the hair is still damp, divide it in sections. Hold the end of a section with a comb or brush. Holding it straight and slightly downwards, use the hand held dryer to dry the hair. Repeat this with each section. Hold the dryer at least 6 inches away from the hair. Please note that excessive use of the hair dryer can cause dryness of the hair.

Q. My 16 year old daughter is suffering from hair loss. She is very upset. Please provide the solution.

A. Some amount of hair fall is normal. We actually lose about 50 to 100 hair daily. When a hair falls, another one takes its place. Some of the reasons for hair loss are dandruff, oily scalp, stress, thyroid imbalance, nutritional deficiencies, etc. She can apply a non-oily herbal hair tonic on the scalp daily, using cotton wool and leave on. Diet is very important. She can have a small bowl of sprouts daily and include fresh fruits, salads, leafy green vegetables, soyabean, curd, in her diet. She can add the juice of a lemon to a glass of water and have it first thing in the morning. Ask your doctor to prescribe vitamin and mineral supplements. Yoga will help to reduce anxiety.

Shahnaz Husain, internationally acclaimed for Ayurvedic beauty care and a Harvard Subject on “Emerging Markets,” received the Padma Shri Award and is the first woman in 104 years to receive the World’s Greatest Woman Entrepreneur Success Award.