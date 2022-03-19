A weak immune system not only leaves us vulnerable to disease, but undermines the body’s ability to prevent and fight disease. Ayurvedic texts, written centuries ago, say that strengthening the immune system is not only part of therapy, but also helps us prevent diseases. That is why many of its treatments are geared towards strengthening immunity. Nature actually provides us the means to build up immunity and maintain good health. She gives us seasonal fruits and vegetables that are beneficial for the body, especially in terms of strengthening the immune system. In the trying times of the Coronavirus pandemic, experts had said, “Even if a person tests positive for the virus, progression of the disease is determined by his/her natural immunological status.” So, building up immunity is the way to fight such diseases.

Nature actually provides us the means to maintain good health. She gives us fruits and vegetables, like citrus fruits, leafy green vegetables and others, that are rich in vitamins and minerals and help to build up immunity, especially against colds, coughs and respiratory ailments. Avoid processed, refined and packaged foods. Cooking, processing and refining destroy more than half the necessary nutrients and remove fibre, which is so necessary for the proper elimination of wastes.

In Ayurveda, ginger is known as “the universal remedy,” because it has so many benefits. Teas and pills made from ginger alone are recommended to restore health. Ginger tea can be taken to heal cough and cold. As everyone knows, ginger can also be added to a cup of tea. You can also add other spices to tea, like cardamon, cinnamon, pepper, which build up immunity and help prevent viral ailments. Add the juice of a lemon to a glass of water and have it first thing in the morning. Nuts and dry fruits also strengthen immunity. So do peas. They provide the proteins, vitamins and omega 3 fatty acids to maintain strength. What we need to do is to return to a holistic way of life, which takes the whole being – body, mind and soul into consideration, rather than individual parts of the body. It includes good physical health, mental health and even spiritual health. A holistic lifestyle aims at total well-being that lasts a lifetime and ensures a good quality of life.

Some form of daily exercise is necessary for good health of body and mind. Exercise, together with a balanced diet, can work wonders. Not only does it build up stamina and strength, but improves blood circulation to the skin and scalp. Every tissue of the body needs oxygen, so begin your exercises by doing deep breathing in front of an open window. You should check with your doctor before starting a regular exercise routine. Research has shown that exercise helps to reduce stress.

A positive mental attitude is so important, because mind and body are closely related. All of us encounter a certain amount of stress and anxiety in our daily life. It is a matter of learning how to cope with it. We have to train our minds towards positive thinking. A holistic way of life and attention to these common factors can help to revitalize the body, relax the mind and recharge the soul. It provides another lease of vitality to meet new challenges.