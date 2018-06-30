People around the world are adopting veganism as a lifestyle choice these days. The passion to protect farm animals, and the environment has led to a worldwide wave of abstaining from dairy products and meat as part of the vegan diet. While as Indians it is difficult for us to go vegan, the increasing environmental and health awareness has led many to take the plunge. Catering to the same lot, many restaurants in Delhi have incorporated vegan dishes in their usual menus in recent times. So you can head to these places in the national capital to gorge on vegan-friendly meals.

Rose Café

2, Westend Marg, Saidulajab, Saket, New Delhi

Rose café is counted as one of the best cafés in Delhi for its serene ambience with outdoor seating. The café is a vegan’s delight as it has an entire page dedicated to sumptuous vegan dishes. A perfect breakfast and brunch venue, the vegan selection here is healthy and delicious. One can choose from their vegan offerings like Wholesome Roast Tomato Soup, Hummus and Pita, Open Sandwiches, Corn Salad, Falafel Wrap among many others. They also serve vegan desserts like Dark Chocolate Gelato, Moist Apple Cake etc.

Meal for two: Rs 1,000

Café Turtle

N-16, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Popular for its amazing vegetarian dishes, the café has now gained a reputation for its special vegan selection. The cosy and contemporary café also has a collection of books which makes it one of the best readers’ cafés in the city. They serve all-day breakfast options and is ideal for vegan dining. The cuisines here include Italian and Lebanese. When here, try their Falafel Wrap with Hummus. One can also try Café Turtle’s specially-crafted vegan desserts to add a sweet ending to their meal.

Meal for two: Rs 1,100

Purple Greene

304, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

This vegetarian-only restaurant in Vasant Kunj promotes healthy dining, and has included a wide range of vegan dishes in their menu. They have made additions to their cuisines including French, Italian, Mexican, Mediterranean and North Indian to cater to their vegan customers. They offer gluten-free options. The venue has a vibrant décor and with the football season going on, one can enjoy live screening of matches here. One can wrap up their meal with Purple Greene’s delicious dessert offerings that are in line with the vegan diet.

Meal for two: Rs 1,200

Smoke House Deli

23, Odeon Building, D Block, Connaught Place, New Delhi

With their all-vegan, trans-fat, dairy- and gluten-free dishes, Smoke House Deli has emerged as the go-to destination for vegans and health conscious people in the city. They have a European menu with a wide variety of delectable grubs. They also use organic, healthy ingredients in their preparations. Some of the vegan options here include Soy-marinated Tofu, Spinach and Millet Soup, Quinoa Salad etc. One can finish their meal with the restaurant’s vegan offerings from the dessert section like vegan cheesecake and panna cotta.

Meal for two: Rs 1,600

The Grammar Room

One Style Mile, Mehrauli, New Delhi

The café’s charm lies in its simplicity and minimalist décor. The venue is perfect for a quiet and peaceful morning meal. The Grammar Room offers an assortment of vegan dishes ranging from healthy and tasty burgers to sandwiches. Their dessert section has plenty of vegan options as well. So even if you just want to try vegan food, this is one of the best places to have a wholesome and nutritious meal in the national capital. They also have board games and outdoor seating to add to your fun outing.

Meal for two: Rs 1,850

Kiara Soul Kitchen

30, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

Even if you’re not accustomed to vegan lifestyle, you are bound to love the vegan delicacies offered at Kiara Soul Kitchen. The fine dining venue offers Thai, Japanese and Asian cuisines, along with their carefully crafted vegan menu. They source all their ingredients from organic farms and promise a healthy treat. With Pan-Asian dishes, the restaurant makes for a great place to indulge in vegan meals. The space also hosts diverse live entertainment gigs frequently.

Meal for two: 2,500