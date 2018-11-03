Delhi is on its way to embracing revolutionary changes in gastronomic and nightlife trends. Located in Janpath, a little far from Connaught Place, Moonshine café and bar is trying to provide an unparalleled experience to its guests.

It is a multi-faceted outlet that is different in its approach. Here, under one roof, one can experience café ambience till evening, fine-dining during late evening hours and can also sink in the club and lounge mood at night.

Magnum in its size and look, Moonshine interiors are surely one to be talked about—cool, grungy and modern. Moonshine’s décor consists of textured wood and classy seating, amalgamating chic interiors to accentuate the space.

The plush interiors are absolutely modern in style. The contemporary interior design accentuated by inviting mood lighting conveys style and sophistication with a hint of modernity.

The menu has offerings for each appetite. The lounge and café opens a whole new world of some delectable platters.

The menu offers you to choose from the best authentic delicacies, youthful continental selection, highly nutritive salads, healthy soups, spicy Indian dishes, Italian pizzas and mouth-watering pastas.

We started with some refreshing drinks like Watermelon Star Anise Lemonade. I loved the subtle blend of flavours with watermelon and star anise. Next, I tried the Smokey Herb cocktail, which is a whiskey-based cocktail with orange bitters.

They have a chakna platter which they serve you in three little pockets of different snacks—like bhujiya, beetroot papdi chaat, masala peanuts, which is the perfect companion with drinks.

Next on my table were my all-time favourites, nachos. What else do you need when you have nachos to accompany your drinks? These nachos were topped with cheese fondue, Mexican rajma puree and onions.

From the wide range of starters, we ordered Jalapenos Mozzarella Sticks, stuffed with mozzarella cheese and served super-hot. They were delicious and crunchy.

Next, we had Dahi ke Kebab—cooked in clarified butter and served with mint sauce and mango chutney. These were delectable, soft and loaded with yoghurt.

It was followed by the classic Chicken Tikka. The meat was tender, rubbed with Indian spices and served with onion salad and mint chutney.

Mix vegetable dim sums were next on my plate. This stood out for being light and appetising. It was followed by BBQ Mayo Pizza, which I would highly recommend.

For the main course, we tried the combination of Paneer Tikka Masala and Dal Makhni, the best options for all North-Indian food lovers. It was a delightful dish. With this, we ended our foodie night.

Moonshine Café & Bar; 54, Tolstoy Lane, Janpath, New Delhi

Meal for two: Rs 1,000