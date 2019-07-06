The hospitality sector has expanded to many new avenues in recent years. Benefitting not just humans, but also animals. Today, there are restaurants and cafés especially designed for pets. Often with tight schedules and long working hours, pet owners don’t get to spend time with their furry friends. Now, instead of leaving them at home, one has the option of taking them to various pet cafés.

These venues welcome the pets and let them roam around and play for hours. In addition to offering special treats and activities for the pets, they also serve great food for the owners to enjoy meals in the company of pets. Listed here are some such places which provide pet-friendly ambience and amazing food in Delhi-NCR.

Puppychino—Café and Spa

119, Shishan Bhawan, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

This café has exclusive offerings for pets. There’s a menu full of cupcakes, popsicles, woffle waffle ice cream for pups and cats. The food is light and the menu has plenty of quick bites. Apart from this, it also offers spa facilities for pets.

Tabula Beach Café

Asiad Village, Khel Gaon Marg, New Delhi

Tabula Beach Café is a perfect spot if one is looking to unwind with their pets, as it offers good mocktails and pet-friendly environment. They have special offerings for the pets as well.

Off The Leash

Behrampur, Sector 59, Near Sohna Road, Gurugram

If one wants to take a break from the hustle-bustle of city life with their pet, Off The Leash is the perfect place. This place not only offers pools and tasty dog foods, but also conducts entertaining activities for the pet.

Throttle Shrottle

Gurugram-Faridabad Road, Sector 56, Gurugram

Throttle Shrottle is a biker-themed café which welcomes pets and also provides customised dog foods. This place is a perfect spot if pet owners want to have a memorable time with their furry ones.

Fur Ball Story

31, Saraswati Kunj, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

As the name suggests, this café is totally dedicated to pets. They serve handpicked customised treats for our four-legged friends. The entire place has open space and is very dog-friendly.