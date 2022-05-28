With a pulsating culture, flourishing food and wine scene, and spectacular backdrop, it’s easy to see why Canberra is counted as one of the world’s most liveable cities. It is home to an inspiring display of art collections, museums and galleries with a copiousness of culture and arty expression. From unique adventures to Canberra-only experiences, here’s why the capital should be on your travel radar this year more so as Australia is now open to Indians and it’s the best time to escape the summer!

NATIONAL ARBORETUM

Just six kilometres from the city centre, meander through 44,000 rare and ethnically significant trees here. Join a conducted walk and yarn around the Arboretum’s Bush Tucker Garden where you will see indigenous plants that are used for therapeutic, gastronomic and enlightening use. Inside the main is an exceptional bonsai and penjing exhibition, gathered from aficionados everywhere and a must-see for visitors. There’s also an unpredictable souvenir shop ‘The Curatoreum’ in the Village Centre, highlighting extraordinary items—should you be so motivated. And then there’s the arboretum itself. Diverse plantings are dispersed everywhere, and underneath the Dairy Farmers Hill Viewpoint you can see beyond them.

NATIONAL GALLERY

Appreciate the biggest assortment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art collection in the world at the National Gallery of Australia on a steered highpoints tour. Losing all sense of time, you navigate the great halls of antiquity that platform both resident and global art and architecture. Gazing into a sporadic cloth banner from Thailand that characters Buddhas of the former and imminent is adequate to twirl your minds in marvel and spirituality. A stroll through the sculpture garden and James Turrrell’s Within without Sky space is a must.

HOT AIR BALLOON RIDE

If you are looking for something explicitly exclusive and unforgettable, a hot air balloon ride over Canberra is right up your path. Fly high above the capital and get a bird’s eye view of the pleasing panorama and outstanding vista. It’s marvellous, awe-inspiring, elating and soothing all at once. Did you know Canberra is also the only city in the planet where you can soar over its country’s Parliament House. So, begin your day in a hot air balloon as you tranquilly float above the scenic city.

WINERY TOUR

Sample cool-climate wine on a private luxury half-day winery tour with Van Du Vin of the Canberra Wine District, home to over 140 vineyards and more than 40 cellar doors roughly a half an hour drive from the CBD. Bespoke travel package offers custom-made wine tours across the Canberra District. So, if you’re looking to familiarize with uplifting cool-climate Riesling, or dive into the famed shiraz viognier blend, go for it! All packages include tastings, lunch and a reserved guide hauling you around in a extravagance vehicle. Sounds beautiful, right?

DINNER AT ITALIAN AND SONS

Pasquale Trimboli, the owner has set the bar sky high at this iconic trattoria as it puts a dash of flair on countryside Italian food. This cosy spot is casual and extremely popular so reservations are advised. Recommendations go all out for the eggplant and capsicum mélange with the fish of the day. If you like your pasta, then do not miss the tortellini with pumpkin and sage butter and squirts of grated burrata on top. Pair your meal with some wines from the wineries nearby …Mama Mia!

GO BOAT

For a calming marine escapade, sail along the iconic glittering jewel in Canberra’s crown aka Lake Burley Griffin on a Go Boat, a Scandinavian style picnic boat for rent. Originating from Copenhagen, is the first of its kind in Australia! Don a captain’s hat, pack some snacks to feast on for some nibbles, or grab a takeaway meal from one of the nearby cafes and restaurants. It’s a matchless way to experience the scenic Lake and Canberra’s many lakeside tourist attractions.

NATIONAL MUSEUM

Be amazed by the National Museum of Australia’s architecture as you explore the outer features and the treasures within that form part of Australia’s cultural history. Take a guided highlights tour to learn about the architectural significance and the museums hidden meanings in the design and key objects within the gallery space.

PIALLIGO ESTATE

Unpredictably, this countryside getaway is really only fifteen minutes from Civic, and close to the airport, though you can never guess from the look of this riverfront estate featuring a vineyard, olive grove, market garden, an orchard its own smokehouse and restaurant. Go for the charcuterie plays and prime cuts cooked over post a guided farm tour with Pialligo Estate’s Head Chef Mark Glenn. Sit back over a relaxed lunch and appreciate the view over paddocks to Parliament House and Telstra Tower.

EXPLORE THE BRADDON PRECINCT

Head to Braddon for a morning of scanning home-grown wares, ascertaining new makers and eating enjoyable delicacies. This street is famed for its coffee culture and lunches so work up some hunger shopping before settling down in one of the numerous restaurants. As the day turns to evening, bars take over from the cafes and blends swap soft drinks. Go bar hopping, or take a foodie walking trip to uncover even more delightful savours.

PARTY AT CAPITAL BREWING CO

The best burgers and super-fresh local brews in town are pulling people to the tap rooms here. Being an all-encompassing bunch, they let you get your petite humans and your pets while you go for a curt glass of coast ale or the excellently juicy, sultry Rock Hopper for those who love the fresh bitterness of hops. Book a brewery tour as well or simply chill with a burger or hot dog from Brodburger. All in all, this locally-owned brewery is a treat, with expansive outdoor and indoor seating, a taproom, and Brodburger van serving delicious eats.

BEST WAY TO REACH: Fly Singapore Airlines to Sydney and drive down to Canberra.