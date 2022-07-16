Taking care of a combination skin poses quite a challenge. Yet, it is the most common skin type. A combination skin is also called “mixed skin” for obvious reasons. Both dry and oily skin types exist in combination skins – i.e. some parts of the face are oily, while the rest is dry. Usually, it is forehead, nose and chin that are oily and are referred to as the T-zone. The cheeks are dry. This means that the different areas need different care. The dry areas may need moisturizers and nourishing creams, but if you apply the same products on the oily areas, you may be plagued by oily skin problems, like blackheads, open pores, pimples and acne. So, how do you find out if you have combination skin? Of course, the look and feel of the skin will tell you a lot. You can also try another method. When you wake up in the morning, wipe your face with a tissue, before washing or cleansing it. If the tissue is clean, you have a normal to dry skin. If the tissue becomes stained or soiled with grease, you have a normal to oily skin. Use different tissues for different areas, wiping the forehead, nose and chin with one tissue and using another one to wipe the cheeks. This will help to know if you have a combination skin.

The daily care for combination skins involves two different procedures for the oily and dry areas. The aim should be to achieve a balanced skin, decreasing oiliness of the oily areas and moisturizing the dry parts. Look for products that are meant for oily skin. However, this may be difficult to find, so it is worthwhile knowing which products will help combination skin. For cleansing, use a mild glycerin soap, face wash, or a light cleansing milk. For toning, use chilled rose water or rose-based skin tonic. It would help to close the pores, refresh the skin and add a glow. Cotton wool pads should be used for toning. Wipe the skin and pat it briskly. A liquid moisturizer may be used for the dry areas. In winter, the oily areas may also feel dry. First apply the moisturizer on the dry areas. Then add a drop of water to the moisturizer and apply on the oily parts, for a lighter coverage.

You can also use some natural ingredients to moisturize the skin. Honey would suit a combination skin. Add lemon juice and egg white to honey and apply on the entire face. Wash it off after 20 minutes. Or, make a moisturizer by adding one teaspoon pure glycerin to 50 ml rose water. Keep in a jar and apply a little of this lotion on the entire face. It would suit both oily and dry areas. Honey and pure glycerin are humectants. They attract moisture from the environment to the skin.

Your regular skin routine should include a mask, which may be used twice a week. A fruit mask would suit both oily and dry areas and may be used more often. Mix together mashed banana, grated apple, ripe papaya pulp and apply, washing it off after 20 minutes. Or, mix together one teaspoon each wheat bran (choker), oats, ground almonds, honey and curd with one egg white, into a paste that does not drip. Adjust the ingredients to get the right consistency. This mask will suit both dry and oily areas. If you wish to avoid egg, add more curd. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after half an hour.

Indeed, caring for the skin, according to its needs, is the essence of a beautiful, healthy skin.