New Delhi: Radical designer duo Bharat and Reshma Grover launched their latest clothing collection Celestial Mogul at a much celebrated, sparkling event held at Bella Monde Hotel in Delhi recently. The collection is a dazzling ode to the spiritual and celestial connection between man and nature.

The outfits are made exclusively for the metro men of today.

A fine amalgamation of glitz & glamour, elegance and eclecticism, the collections showcased some of the finest clothing choices for events ranging from wedding, festivities and red carpets to casual & fine dining essentials.

The show was opened by bollywood actor Aditya Seal who sported a dazzling creation by Bharat and Reshma Grover, opening the grand celebrations with 16 years of magic and sparkle that the ace designers are known for.

Speaking at the event, the designers echoed the shared sentiment on their latest clothing line saying that they had put up this show as a celebration to successful 16 years of Bharat Reshma. In a candid conversation duo Bharat and Reshma Grover said, “It›s been a very good 16 years in the industry with a lot of hard work and love from the people. We are very happy to launch our new collection named Celestial Mogul. Our collection celebrates the heavenly person and powerful person and puts out the best in you. We are hoping the same response towards it from people as we got till now.”

The show ended with showstopper Maniesh Paul walking the runway in style and panache that exuded the every essence of the label Bharat and Reshma, giving a perfect crescendo to an all-star evening.