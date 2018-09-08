Delhi has become a hub of co-working spaces over the past few years. The national capital now has startup-friendly cafés, which provide alternative workspaces to small teams and independent professionals. Offering all the amenities of an office, these restaurants provide free stationery, high-speed internet connection, printing facilities and proper meals. Moreover, they also have parking spaces reserved for their patrons. Here is a list of co-working spaces which you can visit to work in peace and enjoy delectable food in the national capital.

Tippling Street

A-12, Vishal Enclave, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Meal for two: Rs 1,400 plus taxes

Tippling Street has recently started offering a co-working space. The café has installed high-speed Wi-Fi connection, multiple switchboards, printers and also offers free stationery. The elegant décor with wide seating space presents a perfect working environment. The venue offers a variety of cuisines including Italian, Continental, Chinese and North Indian. With a special menu and exclusive deals on food for co-working users, the venue serves amazing snacks for mid-work brunching and offers full bar services that one can enjoy after work.

Drool Fresh Bakehouse & Café

Sector 13 Metro Station, Dwarka, New Delhi

Meal for two: Rs 1,100 plus taxes

Drool Fresh Bakehouse & Café serves one of the best-baked products in the city. It offers lip-smacking cakes and light food options which makes working hours convenient. Also, they have a wide range of coffees that you can enjoy while working. The café has bright-coloured interiors and peaceful environment which makes it a great co-working space. They also offer good cashback offers on their regular menu and a separate healthy menu for co-working customers.

The Flying Saucer Café

Epicuria Food Mall, Nehru Place, New Delhi

Meal for two: Rs 1,600 plus taxes

The Flying Saucer Café is the perfect place to relax and work at the same time. It has great ambiance and offers a composite menu of Italian, Mediterranean and Pan Asian delicacies. The sumptuous food and finely done interiors make working days easier. The venue offers multiple seating options—from personalised loungers to single seats in their workstation. Equipped with fast-speed internet, the café makes for an ideal space that boosts creative minds.

Wall Street Café and Lounge

F-39-40, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Meal for two: Rs 1,200 plus taxes

The décor of Wall Street Café and Lounge is based on the classic Wall Street theme. The café offers a spacious workspace with a quiet environment to work for long hours without any interruptions. The place offers basic office facilities like power back-up, printer and a dedicated parking space for the working guests. The café serves delicious North Indian, Italian and Continental dishes. Also, they have a proper co-working menu with additional discount offers.

The Darzi Bar & Kitchen

H-55, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Meal for two: Rs 1,500 plus taxes

Located in the heart of the city, The Darzi Bar & Kitchen is a tailor-themed café inspired by the streets of Savile Row in London. They have a full floor dedicated to working professionals with comfortable seating so that customers can work for long hours without any disturbance. The café serves delicious North Indian and European food with beverages and also has a separate co-working menu with special discount offers for the working guests. The venue also provides reserved parking space for their co-working members.

The Grey House Café

41, NWA Club Road, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi

Meal for two: Rs 750 plus taxes

The Grey House Café is a boutique restaurant which serves as a co-working space as well. The venue is favourable for holding meetings and the comfortable furniture is suitable for sitting and working on the laptop for long. The small and cozy café’s calm environment is complemented by its menu featuring a unique set of concoctions from Asian, North Indian and Continental cuisines which you can relish while you take a break from work.