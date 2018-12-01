Two for the price of one. This phrase carries obvious appeal for consumers of fashion. But these days, designers are also opening up to this two-in-one approach by forming creative alliances and making clothes in collaboration with other brands. In today’s fashion market, a variety of collaborative projects are in place. High-end brands are partnering with budget outlets, sportswear labels are mingling with haute-couture lines, and there seems to be a general bridging of the divide between the premium and affordable segments. The collaborative projects listed below clearly point the way towards the future of fashion.

MOSCHINO & H&M

The collaboration between Swedish brand H&M and the Italian label Moschino is creating a buzz worldwide. H&M’s new designer collection, created with Moschino, was showcased was launched in October this year at a special event in New York. And recently, this line was showcased in India. The collection is built around pop-culture symbols, and includes apparel and accessories for women, men and even dogs!

Jeremy Scott, creative director, Moschino, spoke to Guardian 20, about their collaboration with H&M. “Moschino [TV] H&M collection is a gift to my fans,” he said. “I tried to include all the ingredients you would expect from one of my shows—cartoon couture mixed with street-wear vibes, doused with hip-hop worthy amounts of bling, to create a totally Moschino look. Every piece has the attitude and energy, the fun and sense of humour that defines Moschino [TV] H&M.”

He further added, “I wanted it to be like a Moschino capsule, an extra collection for the season, which is totally democratic and affordable. We want to make Moschino clothes more reasonable for consumers with this collaboration under the banner of H&M.”

The new collection is bold in every sense of the word. It includes clothes in bright colours, and features a lot of sequined items on coats, dresses and denims. The key pieces of this line, such as the Disney-inspired sweatshirts, t-shirts with logos, accessories, leather jackets, and party-ready ensembles in black and gold, have already received much admiration from fashion critics and buyers alike.

Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor, H&M, told Guardian 20, “We had so much fun being transported to Jeremy’s Moschino world at the Moschino [TV] H&M show. It captured the positivity, sense of humour and joy that is in every single piece of the collection. Fashion should be for everyone, no matter who you are or where you come from. This is one of Jeremy’s beliefs too, and it’s been amazing to think about this as a democratic collection.”

With this collaborative project, Moschino, too, has tried something new. Attires for your four-legged furry friend, for example. The brand has launched “dog hoodies” and collars with the word “Moschino” printed in gold letters.

The collection is available in Delhi at H&M Select City Walk, Saket; in Mumbai at H&M High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel; and online as well.

Fendi & Fila

Fendi and Fila launched their collaboratively designed Fall/Winter 2018 high-end sportswear line at the Milan Fashion Week in October this year. The two Italian brands—Fendi, a luxury fashion label; and Fila, a sportswear giant—came together for this capsule collection which is named “Fendi Mania”.

The two names are also part of a new “Fendi/Fila” logo, created by the Instagram artist Hey Reilly. It all started with an Instagram post on Reilly’s account. He posted an illustration made by fusing the two logos, which caught the attention of Silvia Venturini Fendi, creative director of Fendi. She messaged him on Instagram, and the deal was sealed.

The collection gets extra points for providing a mash-up of high fashion and streetwear. If you’re one of those people who don’t mind mixing these two styles, this collection will definitely be worth the money.

All age groups are welcome to participate in the “Fendi Mania”. They have sports-luxe pieces for men, women and children. Some of the items, adorned with stars and fringes, carry a distinctly “Western” feel to them.

The capsule collection also features men’s t-shirts, fleece tops, puffer coats, track jackets, oversize sweatshirts and totes.

The “Fendi Mania” collection is available at select Fendi stores and on the brand’s official website.

Alexander Wang & Adidas

Last month, the American designer Alexander Wang joined hands with Adidas Originals to launch the Uniqlo collection. This is the fourth season of this partnership, and the latest products of this collaboration hit the stores on 14 November.

The collection is a commentary on the ephemeral nature of fashion. Talking about the collection, Wang said, “This season’s inspiration comes from recontextualising, repurposing and elevating ideas and materials to transform them into a completely new collection.”

The unisex range features spliced logos, upside-down brand flags, and other “wrong” details on sneakers, sweatpants, slides, tank tops, track suits, shorts, tees and dresses. The collection is available at select Adidas Originals stores and at the Alexander Wang flagship store, as well as on the official websites of both these brands.