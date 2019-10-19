The jewellery industry seems to have undergone a revolution of sorts in recent times. It’s not just about keeping up with the trends anymore. It has to do with ethical, sustainable materials, preservation of traditional designs and creating jewellery that finds resonance in the global market. Concepts and inspirations have taken precedence over heavy and glitzy ornaments. The modern woman wants classy and elegant designs that are fit for workplace as well as for parties. Jewellery designers have incorporated this idea in their contemporary designs. Even brands that specialise in traditional jewellery are experimenting, as a result fusing various designs to create something new.

The Luxury League has invited some prominent designers to talk about their brands, current trends and Indian jewellery industry. One participant at the event will be Swasti Parekh of the jewellery brand Iguana. She wanted to bring her own vision into traditional jewellery. So nature served as inspiration for Parekh’s designs. She said, “My designs are based on leaves and plants. I try to incorporate those intricacies in my designs. They are heavily dominated by the beauty of nature.”

Parekh initially worked in the clothing industry, but made a switch to jewellery sector. She was fascinated by the rich Indian arts and crafts depicted through jewellery. She said, “The idea was my love for Indian crafts. So my designs are all hand-embroidered. I also use hand-sculpted clay.”

The designer was motivated to do something for craftsmen who have been sidelined, and the crafts that are dying out. She said, “I believe in old-school crafts. Quality craftsmen are shutting shops. Fine and intricate embroidery is getting lost. We need to preserve that by approaching the crafts in a new way. I think we are just trying to breathe new life into dying arena.”

Another designer who’ll attend the event is Vinita Chopra, who entered the jewellery industry in 1997. She said she has always been interested in jewellery, but wanted to bring something new to the table. She said, “I wanted to explore designs that are different from the regular themes. I use a lot of coloured stones and varieties of gem stones.”

Chopra has witnessed the evolution of the jewellery industry in India closely. She is well placed to comment on how the designs as well as consumer demands have changed. She said, “People now understand and appreciate quality jewellery. They are open to trying something new and different, but the familiarity has to be there. That’s the job of the designer. But people are definitely happy to invest in fine pieces.”

As for the must-have jewellery pieces in every woman’s collection, Chopra advices to add totems, tassels and dramatic earrings.