One of the most-awaited fashion extravaganzas of the year, India Couture Week (ICW) 2018, by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) , will be hosted in Delhi from 25-29 July at the Taj Palace hotel. The 11th edition of the event will showcase the designs of 10 leading bridal couturiers from across the country.

Poised to be grander and bigger than before this season, ICW promises to offer guests the opportunity to make selections for their dream wedding. Style mavericks like Tarun Tahiliani, Anju Modi, Rohit Bal, Shyamal & Bhumika, Reynu Taandon, Pallavi Jaikishan, Rahul Mishra, Suneet Varma, and debutants Amit Aggarwal and Falguni Shane Peacock will be among the participants. And fashion enthusiasts attending the event will get the golden chance to meet with their favourite designers.

According to Sunil Sethi, President FDCI, the ramp will be enlivened by trend-setting designers whose works are known and respected internationally. “This is going to be the 11th edition of India Couture Week and it is undoubtedly the best fashion event in the country. Our tie-up with the main presenting partner will take this fashion extravaganza to the next level,” Sethi said.

To know more about the lavish five-day affair, Guardian 20 spoke to some other top designers.

Renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani, known as the “King of Drapes”, will be showcasing his latest work on the first day of the event. Known for his love for subtle bling and his eye for detail, the designer will be showcasing his “In Elysium” collection at the ICW. He said, “Our couture and occasion wear collection celebrates the modern Indian goddess. The mythical paradise of Elysium is recreated through the decadent lightness of Tarun Tahiliani couture and occasion wear. Shimmering florals and weightless drapes recreate the mythical paradise of Elysium and are rendered in an ethereal lightness of being.”

Tahiliani added, “The fine threadwork of traditional Indian embroidery forms, the textured canvas for myriad layers of embellishment and drape. Fabrics like tulle and georgette add lightness and enhance movement, while the carefully hand-embroidered Swarovski crystals add the twinkle to the clothing. Vivid bursts of three-dimensional florals span the collection in the innovative crafting of ribbon-twisted organza, chiffon couching, twisted sheer silk, laser-cut textiles, and detailed applique—each panel of bridal and cocktail lehengas, concept saris, gowns, jackets, and modern saris are layered in multi-dimensional detailing.”

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari will walk the ramp for the designer. Swarovski are the sponsors for Tahiliani’s show.

Ace designer and master of layering, Anju Modi will also showcase her designs on the first day of the event. Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut will walk the ramp for the designer. Modi will be presenting his “A Maiden’s Prayer” collection. “I am very fascinated by history and especially by the Victorian era. Sometimes, I just secretly wish I lived in the Victorian era—this is the very thought behind our couture collection this season. An era that holds eminence and pride with an attitude. The era that is known for its opulent lifestyle, ostentatious fashion, aesthetically pleasing art and architecture, classic literature and music, is where we go for our inspiration this season,” she told us.

Modi shed more light on her ICW collection: “Now that there are no more boundaries and a mix of culture and equal exposure everywhere, so, we’re creating a future look for the brides and bridesmaids. The collection has the silhouettes in soft colours and are refreshed with detachable white collars and cuffs, while some extra flounces are being added to the skirts. V-shaped and dropped shoulder bodices will be found in plenty in the collection.”

Her show is being presented by R.K. Jewellers and will have the models exhibit some of the most sophisticated jewellery pieces by the brand that would perfectly complement Modi’s designs.

Rohan Sharma, Managing Director, R.K. Jewellers, South Extension, says, “We would be unveiling three collections that will celebrate the jewellery trends for the seasons ahead. The first collection that we will be presenting at the ICW this year is the Victorian collection. Each jewel from this collection is a masterpiece depicting the intricate patterns that ruled the fashion world in the 1700s. The second one is a depiction of Indian patterns artistically crafted in uncut diamond polki and precious gemstones. Our third collection is a blend of contemporary designs inspired by geometric patterns that aim to please our modern patrons.”

Famous designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock also talked about their ICW collection with us. Falguni said, “The collection features a medley between the queen of the French capital and the grand palace of Junagarh, Rajasthan’s cultural jewel. As the kaleidoscopic carousel illuminated with light, it cast a shadow on the fluttering peacock across the hall gliding with other wild and exotic beings at the carnival assembled inside the Juna Mahal.

“Every detail in this collection accumulates into translating a visionary saga of love. From transcribing the innumerable structures of the architectural gem on ensembles to varnishing them with refined stones and pearls, the line reflects the true essence of 13th-century wonder.”

So what else is new this time at the ICW?

Shane responded, “The line is innovative and new in terms of method but natively rooted in terms of approach. The cuts are traditional yet au courant, serving as the perfect brew for today’s bride. Cropped blouses with sheer, feather and ruffle details are teamed with chrome applique and crystal work embedded structured lehengas. The palette remains eccentric with muted tones and pastel domination is in full play. Soft shades like sorbet yellow, mauve, taupe, ice blue, sea foam, fawn, light salmon, blush, ash grey and carnation pink complement coral and stark hues like brick red, fuchsia, chestnut, Tuscan gold and cerulean blue in this collection.”

For the designer duo, this collection is for the modern Indian bride as she commences on the new journey of her life with a whole new perspective. The narrative behind this line identifies with the ideology of embarking on a new adventure with confidence and certainty. The designer duo is hoping to strike a chord with the new-age bride through this collection.

For designer Reynu Taandon, this season is all about taking a leap into clashing kaleidoscopes of colour.

The designer will be exhibiting “Once Upon a Dream” collection at the event. It celebrates the surreal and whimsical floral desgins from around the globe. This collection is all about a beautiful blend of pastel tones and tender flora, intricate detailing and surreal sequin work that gently weaves in the magic and mysticism of rich luminous hues. Evoking a tranquil spirit, the colour palette chosen is a fresh take on the simplicity of nature.

Designer Pallavi Jaikishan’s collection, “Nostalgia”, to be presented at the ICW, consists of varied silhouettes—from full four circle ghagras with can-can to slim straight falling lehenga skirts with blouses and stoles, shararas with tops and jackets and a wide range of saris.

“The collection is an amalgam of my classic old designs revisited and modified into a collection that resonates with the woman of today. The fabrics used, besides the usual tulle, georgette, duchess satins, are classics— the highlight being a stunning translucent fabric with a glass touch, which has a complete old-world look that is sure to make heads turn even today,” said Jaikishan.

How helpful are platforms like the ICW for designers? She answered, “Platforms like the India Couture Week help us showcase our work for a large audience. Fashion shows help us connect to a vast audience who view these events via social media, newspapers and TV channels. Therefore the cumulative reach is very large.”