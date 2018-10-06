Cover Story, a fast fashion brand for women by Future Style Lab, recently unveiled its latest A/W’ 18 collection.The latest Autumn-Winter’18 collection is designed at the creative headquarters in London. It consists of women’s apparel and accessories, which include bags and shoes. The collection is inspired by the best runway trends seen across the world. This season, the brand turned to the high streets of cosmopolitan cities for inspiration.

The collection is spread across 9 stories which encompass the following 4 key trends emerging this season:

VINTAGE: This trend is a modern take on historic trends such as high necks, Victorian details, and soft romantic florals. Silhouettes of cowl necks, midis, and waisted shapes have dominated this theme.

Classic British blooms will be a prominent print, while soft fluid fabrics combined with tailoring and checks will also be featured in the collection. The Vintage trend is interpreted in a pretty/delicate soft way rather than the traditional retro take on vintage.

BOHO: This trend is a match made in heaven for the modern feminine traveler. With a nod to the Western theme that is key for Autumn Winter, the collection encapsulates the essence of Boho spirit. Hence the range will feature scarf prints, paisley splicing, and print mix and match. The print is a prominent feature with a focus on ornate florals in ditsy sizes

SOFT TAILORING: An ultra-feminine takes on wardrobe classics giving it a fresh and soft new vibe. Simple styling is interpreted in soft and fluid fabrics, and a feeling of premium luxury is important. It’s all about combining soft tailoring with fluid silhouette and fabric which creates a fresher lighter look for winter.

80s GLAMOUR: The Party Edit will feature key 80s silhouettes like big shoulders, bodycon, waist details. All outfits suitable for a colorful glittery evening!