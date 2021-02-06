Atlanta, United States; Bengaluru, Karnataka & Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Cybercrime reached new levels in 2020, with a host of start-ups and established organizations impacted by data breaches. With a global population of around 7.8 billion, companies collect substantial amounts of information about individuals for use in personalization, data analysis, and business decisions. These consolidated datasets are targets of cybercriminals and organizations, and their partners have a duty to safeguard the data.

Cybercriminals attempt to gain unauthorized access to datasets in a multitude of ways. One method is to compromise third-party partners who have access to an organization’s sensitive keys, tokens, or credentials. An example is the breach of Waydev, a San Francisco-based code analytics platform used by organizations to optimize software development. In July 2020, Waydev disclosed a security breach in which hackers infiltrated its platform and stole GitHub and GitLab OAuth tokens from its internal database. Cybercriminals leveraged the stolen tokens to gain unauthorized access to the codebase of Waydev’s clients in an effort to steal sensitive data.

According to Thomas Siah, Head of Business Development at Cyble, “Companies must equip themselves with well-designed data security frameworks and understand how data flows within the organization and crucially with its partners. Understanding data flow and the associated security controls aids in the management of risk throughout the lifecycle of the data regardless of where the data is being processed.”

After gaining access to the data repositories containing user and corporate data, cybercriminals tend to sell the information in cybercrime forums. Cybercriminals, such as ShinyHunters, publish notice of their breaches in the darkweb to entice other cybercriminals to purchase their data and use it to target individuals or exploit organizations. The stolen information can fetch handsome returns from sales on the darkweb or cybercrime forums. As an outcome of the security breach of Waydev, the digital banking app and tech unicorn Dave.com also suffered a data breach. As a result of the breach, the cybercriminal published details of 7.5 Million users on a public forum. In May 2020, ShinyHunters, a major darkweb player, claimed to have stolen and leaked the 500 GB of data from Microsoft’s GitHub account.

“Stolen PII is fuel for an array of cybercrimes such as identity theft, financial fraud, phishing attacks, social engineering campaigns, and business email compromise (BEC). The monetization of stolen data is one of the key motives for cybercriminals. Therefore, there is a pressing need to heighten data security among companies and individuals. Besides, it is imperative that organizations check the cyber health of third parties as an integral component of their due diligence,” says Beenu Arora, Founder and CEO at Cyble.

About Cyble Cyble is a global cybersecurity consultant, specialising in providing intelligence on threats at the earliest stages of cyber threats. The company provides organizations with real-time visibility to vulnerabilities in their digital footprint and combat cyber threats effectively. Backed by Y Combinator as part of the 2021 winter cohort, Cyble has been recognized by Forbes as one of the top 20 Best Cybersecurity Startups To Watch In 2020.

To know more about us visit www.cyble.io. For more information on this press release, please contact: Cyble Contact EMAIL: Enquiries@Cyble.io