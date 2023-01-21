After the astounding success of the first edition of ‘Shefs at The Leela’ at The Leela Palace Bengaluru, The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel and Residences along with Dean with us (Rupali Dean and Akanksha Dean) presented its 2nd edition with a sublime culinary repertoire celebrating 3 Indian women Chefs who are creating ripples in the culinary world with their passion and commitment to excellence. On 21st January 2023, Shreeya Adka, Hanisha Singh and Sneha Singhi Upadhaya, 3 globally renowned chefs came together to curate a unique dining experience that will showcase a menu that featured their signature dishes with a global spin.

Commenting on the occasion, Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts said, “‘Shefs at The Leela’ is a unique and innovative concept that is a celebration of talent and skill. It commemorates equal opportunity for all not just in thought, word and spirit but is backed by tangible and concrete action creating a platform that appreciates the achievements of women in hospitality and builds a community that will inspire, encourage and nurture diversity in our kitchens. We are taking the first step and hope that this will cascade into a movement that will be embraced by the industry at large.”

Spread across 2 days, ‘Shefs at The Leela’ opened with a Masterclass by each of the three shefs on 20th January and led into a spectacular sit-down dinner on 21st January curated and serviced by an all women workforce.

Led by the trailblazing women chefs – Shreeya Adka, Hanisha Singh and Sneha Singhi Upadhaya, an all-women culinary production and service team of The Leela Ambience Gurugram, orchestrated the delightful evening to a mélange of flavours, cuisines and cooking styles and told a powerful story of diverse backgrounds, experiences and learnings.