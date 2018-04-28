The Piano Man Jazz Club, the capital’s beloved hub of arts and culture, is back with another offering that curates some of the country’s most exclusive and unbelievable musical acts. This year, to celebrate International Jazz Day on 30 April, The Piano Man Jazz Club (TPMJC), is hosting a line-up of incredible acts, to take Delhi on a seven-hour artistic journey. Along with hosting some of the best jazz artists from India and abroad to commemorate the day, TPMJC has partnered with UNDP to promote the United Nations 17-point Sustainable Development Goals initiative.

International Jazz Day is chaired and led by the UNESCO Director General and legendary jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock, who serves as a UNESCO Ambassador for Intercultural Dialogue and Chairman of the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz. International Jazz Day brings together communities, schools, artists, historians, academics, and jazz enthusiasts all over the world to celebrate and learn about jazz and its roots, future and impact.

The celebrations will start at the The Piano Man Jazz Club, Safdarjung Enclave, at 6pm and will be a non-stop, 7-hour run of incredible programming—from a range of jazz styles to spoken word performances. The entry tickets for the night are available on Insider.in for INR 300. The stellar line-up of over 20 musicians and 5 poets brings together artists from over 10 global cities and includes Sava Boyadzhiev from Bulgaria, Shary Rose from Cuba, Nikhil Mawkin from Delhi, Fidel Dely from Panama, Carlos from Venezuela, Pradyumna Singh Manot from Calcutta, Rahul Rai from Darjeeling, Parvati Mohanakrishnan. Along with the musicians, there will also be fantastic spoken word performances themed on the UNDP’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The night will be a unique curation of artists and will offer the discerning jazz lovers of the city an opportunity to engage with a diverse line-up of jazz artists. Arjun Sagar Gupta, founder of The Piano Man says, “Jazz is alive! To celebrate it in its true spirit, we are bringing together incredible musicians to interact, to create magic on the spot and to share that with the audience. We are proud to partner with UNESCO, an organisation which is instrumental in promoting culture the world over as well as UNDP to include social responsibility in our programming. It’s going to be an incredible evening with seven hours of unforgettable performances. Don’t miss it!”