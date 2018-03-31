Runway Rising, a renowned fashion and lifestyle exhibition company, is all set to return with another grand show on 4 April at The Ashok, Delhi. The 19th edition of the exhibition will showcase collections by several promising fashion and lifestyle labels under one roof. This exclusive exhibition was conceptualised and founded by Ramola Bachchan in October 2012.

The curator Ramola Bachchan talks to Guardian 20 about her vision as she started with the fashion and lifestyle venture five years back. She says, “We wanted to create a platform where young talent could be brought under one roof, be it fashion, jewellery or home décor. Hence we conceptualised Runway Rising where young as well as established designers/brands could showcase their collection to cater to Delhi’s elite crowd.”

The brands who will be showcasing at the gala are Balance by Rohit Bal, Shri Paramani Jewels, Love Generation, Lecoanet Hemant, The Pink Mirror, Rent A Closet, Inaayat by Khushboo, Suraj and Sanja, Toxic, Sanam Tamanna Dubai, Kylee by Ruchi Jain, Bumble Bee, Purple Tresor, Baise Gaba, Mystique Home, Memoir by Mitali, Ajubelle, Warewood: Bespoke Shoemakers and more.

“With so many designers exhibiting their latest designs, everyone will have something for themselves. The show has been curated to bring under one roof the hottest in-trend accessories as well as must-have apparels”, Bachchan adds.

She also speaks to us about the highlights of the event. She says, “‘Runway Rising’ displays the perfect match to your outfit for a party or for your next date, catering to all ages and gender groups. This edition will showcase collections by new and upcoming designers along with known brands and will be giving a varied choice in terms of designs, options and price range.”

When we asked her about her expectations with the event, she says, “Participants look for sales, inquiries and an opportunity to network. Our objective is to act as a springboard to help them develop their brands by connecting with high-quality clients.”

“Exhibitions like this give a platform to all talented designers; and to customer an organised marketplace and through ‘Code by Sonia’ I want to display my eccentric ideas and design through my collections that will be made available to the customer,” says Sonia Rajpal, Founder, Code by Sonia who will also be showcasing her collection at the event among other brands.

Over 130 participants will be offering their wares here, from the fields of prêt & couture fashion, precious and destination jewellery, accessories, gifting, home decor, and beauty: so there would be something for everyone.

Sonia also talks about the collection that she will be showcasing at Runway Rising 2018. She says, “It offers a luxury range of iconic Indian wear with feminine anarkali’s, space-age corset sarees, finely embellished lehengas, pattern cocktail gowns, gently defined jumpsuit for evening soirees! We focus on design and quality; we are convinced that this brand will be highly appealing to our customers.

“We are working with some fresh breathable and beautiful fabrics. The focus is embroidery in three dimensions, volume play and extempore draping. We have created a signature look that is hard to place but is reminiscent of familiar classic essentials.”