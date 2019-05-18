When it comes to the sex ratio the state of Haryana finds itself at the bottom of the list. And yet over the years it has produced the best female athletes of the country. There is a general notion that in a Haryanvi family a male child is valued far more than a female one. It’s driven by an old patriarchal mindset that continues to plague our reason even today. Directed by Rajesh Babbar, Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti stars Satish Kaushik, Rashmi Somvanshi and Aniruddh Dave in the pivotal roles. The film is a collaborative effort of Zee Studios and The Satish Kaushik Entertainment .Although the film is made in the Harvanyi language, the dialogues are mostly in the familiar Haryanvi dialect that we have seen in mainstream Hindi films like Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Sultan, and Dangal.

Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti is the story of a regretful father of two daughters, Chaudhary Jaydev Singh, who is languishing owing to the insecurity that he has no son to support him in his old age. He treats both his daughters with contempt and doesn’t give him the love and affection they deserve as his children. To make matters worse his land is taken away from him illegally and he is forced to fight a long legal battle which completely breaks him. However, things gradually begin to change when his younger daughter Binita gets admission in a college through sports scholarship. But a long battle awaits her before she can finally prove her worth as a daughter to her estranged father.

Over the years Haryanvi cinema has offered films like Chandrawal, Bahurani, Laado, Pagdi, and Satrangi, among others but what the industry has lacked is the support of big names from the industry. Hopefully that will change with a major name from the Mumbai film industry like Satish Kaushik, who himself hails from Haryana, taking keen interest in commercially promoting Haryanvi cinema all across the country.

Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti is a film with a big heart that has an important message at its core. It’s an honest attempt to tell an important story that speaks to the times we live in. Rajesh Amarlal Babbar does a decent job as a director. Also, Satish Kaushik, Rashmi Somvanshi and Aniruddh Dave deliver solid performances. The songs used in the film have a nice folk touch. This includes a dance number from the Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary. The film, however, does take some cinematic liberties perhaps in a bid to give a fillip to the film on the commercial front. But overall it succeeds in telling a compelling tale of hope in the backdrop of gender discrimination in the state of Haryana.