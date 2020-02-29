Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a “great designer” and he should it as his “second option”. At least his wife and noted interior designer Gauri Khan thinks so. “Shah Rukh has a great taste in designing,” she said adding that the actor had a lot of suggestions when it came to designing their home. She said, “As Shah Rukh is not doing any movie right now, I will tell him to keep his second option as a designer in future because he is a great designer.”

Shah Rukh was present at an event on Thursday hosted by Gauri Khan at her designer studio ‘The Gauri Khan Studio’ in Mumbai, to celebrate 25 years of MAISON & OBJET, which is a leading trade event in the European calendar for creative lifestyle and audacious interior design. “I do visit this show on a regular basis as it gives a 360 degrees view of the latest in the home décor and design. I find the aesthetics of the show to be quite impressive,” Gauri said.

In attendance at this do, also hosted by Raj Anand and Caroline Biros of Maison & Objet, was Consul General of France Sonia Barbry as well as an eclectic mix of high society, architects and designers including Sussanne Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Chunky and Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari Soni, Ritesh Sidhwani, among others.

Also, Ashiesh Shah, Amrish Patel, Darshan Soni, Little Shilpa, Rooshad Shroff, Shitij Dogra and Bandana Jain presented a glimpse of a few of their collections at this networking cocktail.

Caroline Biros, Marketing and Communications Director, MAISON & OBJET, mentioned that India was well represented at MAISON & OBJET. “Many architects, interior designers as well as retailers visit us twice a year, not to forget the ever increasing number of exhibitors too,” she said.

To this, Raj Anand added, “We do wish to see many more architects and designers from India and also have high end product and design Made in India!”