The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), organised the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week (LMIFW)— showcasing a fresh line of Spring/ Summer designs by various renowned designers for the year 2019—at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi from 10-13 October. The four-day extravaganza saw the participation of over 120 designers, who presented their latest collection for fashion lovers all around the world.

The opening day of LMIFW started with an offsite show, “Finding Pero”, which was held at The Park, New Delhi. The deep-blue sea had inspired the collection. The palette included the tint of blue from the ocean, beige from the sands of the shore, ivory from the shells, coral and mustard from underwater life.

The collection emphasised on underwater motifs, aquatic prints of flora and fauna, patchwork, colour blocking, frills and ruffles. The textiles woven in various parts of India like West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bhagalpur and Banaras, had ginghams and hand-woven tartans in neutrals and pastels as part of the line.

The second show was a joint showcasing by designers Anupamaa and Samant Chauhan.

Anupamaa showcased her resortwear line, “Broken”, which had the Japanese art of golden repair as its theme. Samant Chauhan’s collection was inspired by the timeless grace and the resilient spirit of Bombay. The semi-couture range that is lightweight and apt for spring featured silhouettes like open jackets and pants, gowns, organza silk kaftans and period dresses among others.

A major highlight from the first day was “The Indo-Australian Project”, an initiative to foster links between India and Australia. The show presented collections by five Australian designers, whose designs had stunning hand-loomed textiles and artisanal embellishments at its heart.

The last show of the day had designers Ashish N. Soni, Rajesh Pratap Singh, and Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna showcase their minimalist lines. Soni’s all-black collection was a demonstration of impeccable design, technique and technology.

Singh played with the colour palette of black and white, to create his “Above the Tree Line” collection. Wool-linen blends, handloom weaves and ikats were mainly used to create rugged and asymmetric silhouettes in this line.

Gandhi and Khanna concluded the day with their specially curated collection, “Twilight”. The garments were embellished with appliqué work, hand beading and black crystals in this range by the designer duo. Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha was the showstopper for this collection.

Day 2 at the fashion week kickstarted with a bang and had actress Sushmita Sen walking the ramp in a striking green ensemble by Bhumika & Jyoti. The first zero-waste fashion store in India showcased their latest collection “Limoncello” in sync with the theme “Lightness of Being”. It was an amalgamation of fabrics like georgette, crepe organza and chiffon with unique tulip embroidery inspired by nature.

Poonam & Rohit, of the label SIYAAHI, were the second to showcase their collection “Story of Graciaa” in the show. The line was inspired by the Dahlia flower, which is an epitome of grace and elegance. Flowing long dresses, quirky crop tops, draped skirts, saris and lehenga choli were part of this range.

Sophie Choudry was next to dazzle the ramp for Abstract by Megha Jain Madaan. The label showcased its latest collection that was inspired by underwater lightness. Indian drapes were infused with a sense of modernity; fabrics such as Banarsi tissue gave a metallic effect to the garments.

The first show of Day 2 closed with designer Vidhi Wadhwani’s collection, “Ikigai”. The collection was inspired by the designer’s recent trip to Japan, where old-world charm meets modern technology, where design grace meets minimalism. Diana Penty graced the ramp for the designer.

On the second day, designers Aarti Vijay Gupta, Pallavi Singh (of ARCVSH), Rahul Singh, Shruti Sancheti also showcased their new collection.

Designer Pratima Pandey also presented her S/S ’19 collection, “Sone Ki Chidiya”, on the second day of the event. The collection was inspired by the rich ancient heritage of India and its craft. The fusion collection comprised handloom gold, silver zari chanderis, handmade digital prints, kadwa techniques and Maheshwari.

Prashant Verma showcased his “Maria” collection. The range was all about power and glamour of old-school couture. Wendell Rodricks’ collection, “The Wow Factor”, was a part of the lineup of the second day. Designers Abhishek Gupta and Nandita Basu also presented their new line, titled “Pollination”, at the event.

The third day of the event witnessed shows by designers Abhi Singh, Diksha Khanna and Payal Pratap among others.

To encourage cultural exchange between India and Japan, the FDCI in collaboration with The Embassy of Japan, presented a show by Japanese designer Atsushi Nakashima, who is out with his latest collection.

Fashion lovers also got to witness the brand Love Birds’ latest collection on Day 3, which focused on the volume, circular form and asymmetry of the outfits. Fabrics like satin-organza and even block printing on hand-woven cotton, linens and silks were the major attraction of the line.

Designer Rahul Mishra concluded the third day with his show. He presented his “Gossamer” collection, an ode to the memory of his village and his growth as a designer working with weavers. Sharp colour palettes and whites were used for the line.

Day 4 commenced with the show by “First Cut” designers for 2018. It featured designs by a fresh lot of designers selected by the FDCI and Elle for the event.

Hyderabad-based designer Anushree Reddy made her debut at LMIFW S/S ’19 with her fresh summer collection titled “Vintage Rose” on the fourth day. The collection brought together ethereal floral prints and classic handcrafted embroidery woven into formal silhouettes in this range.

The third show of the last day was a showcase by the label Karishma Deepa Sondhi. Their collection, “Inaayat”, has been inspired by the female spirit of gentle perseverance.

The grand finale, titled “Rainbow”, celebrated the apex court’s judgment that decriminalised homosexuality by repealing Section 377.

Around 40 designers from across the country expressed through their designs their interpretation of the verdict. Each designer presented a model in an ensemble based on the “rainbow” theme, an emblem for the LGBTQ community, which was originally created by San Francisco-based artist Gilbert Baker, in 1978, using six stripes: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and violet to represent diversity and peace.