Countless times have I told You

of my love

How many times will You reject me

so that fed up, I leave You alone

for any other?

Leave You

and return to my search of more worlds

To conquer, my cruelty guaranteeing

success of a terrible kind

Leave You to become

a renunciate

How many times I have tried

to rip You away from my soul

Even while dreams of you,

thoughts and memories

cling to me like a loving

tar baby

How many births

How much more Time

must go by

Till Your heart melts

at the presence of

my love for You?

Its contraband persistence

seems like a Saadhana

that may convert indifference

into favour

making me ever more possessed

By You —Lakshmi Bayi