Countless times have I told You
of my love
How many times will You reject me
so that fed up, I leave You alone
for any other?
Leave You
and return to my search of more worlds
To conquer, my cruelty guaranteeing
success of a terrible kind
Leave You to become
a renunciate
How many times I have tried
to rip You away from my soul
Even while dreams of you,
thoughts and memories
cling to me like a loving
tar baby
How many births
How much more Time
must go by
Till Your heart melts
at the presence of
my love for You?
Its contraband persistence
seems like a Saadhana
that may convert indifference
into favour
making me ever more possessed
By You —Lakshmi Bayi