Glenfiddich, world’s most awarded single-malt whisky continues to push boundaries of experimentation with the never seen before single-malt curation, Glenfiddich Experiments. The ground-breaking initiative is the result of a collaboration between Glenfiddich and Malabar Secrets, a niche state-of-the-art natural spice flora extracts brand. Glenfiddich has reinvented the norm and redefined the single malt serve in India with Glenfiddich Experiments.

William Grant & Sons, Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the luxury spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distils some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world’s favourite single malt Glenfiddich, The Balvenie range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third largest blended Scotch Grant’s as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry, Milagro Tequila and, most recently, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey.

Building on its experimentative spirit, Glenfiddich has collaborated with celebrated chef Vanshika Bhatia of Together at 12th at Le Meridien, Gurgaon, to showcase a new avatar of the initiative. An event on 1 October celebrated this initiative.

Bhatia believes in the age old saying “change is the only constant” and therefore, being inspired by the Glenfiddich Experiments, the chef has curated an exclusive culinary experience for the evening in tandem with the ingredients that went into the making of three elixirs which are Sweet Obsession, Dufftown Confluence and Bittersweet Symphony. The elixirs were integrated into the essence of the dishes on the menu for the evening. With a live canapé counter, the chef prepared various interesting canapé serves with elixirs. In the dessert section, the guests could select their choice of elixir to enhance the flavour of their pick.

The experience of Glenfiddich Experiments redefines the rules of traditional single malt serve by exploring and handpicking exotic ingredients that are the specialties of India’s diverse landscape. This is in addition to bringing them to beautifully fuse with Glenfiddich’s best.

Carefully curated by the Glenfiddich India Brand Ambassador, Angad Singh Gandhi, the highlight of these serves are the specially designed elixirs that uplift the sublime Glenfiddich 12-year old to even greater heights. It comprises three exceptional elixirs—Bitter Sweet Symphony, Dufftown Confluence and Sweet Obsession—that have been formulated by bringing together fine ingredients such as the fragrant Mysore jasmine, spicy Malabar clove, Kerala black pepper, cinnamon from the Western Ghats, bitter orange from Nagpur, the Kashmir peach, spiced coriander from Karnataka and other unique handpicked spices to create the perfect background for aromatic elevation.

Payal Nijhawan, Head of Marketing, William Grant & Sons India said, “Glenfiddich as a brand believes in breaking whisky rules and challenging traditions. We believe in the philosophy of what can’t be done, must be done at the Glenfiddich distillery. Our collaboration with Malabar Spice to launch ‘Glenfiddich Experiments’ is in sync with our history of seeking the extraordinary and our continued effort to bring out revolutionary offerings.”

Angad Singh Gandhi, Brand Ambassador, Glenfiddich India said, “India is a market that likes to savour the flavours of their single-malts. We wanted to offer consumers an experience that would further enhance their single-malt serve, thus the idea of ‘Glenfiddich Experiments’ was born. We’re extremely thrilled to present these first-of-its-kind serves and are confident that they will intrigue and appeal to the Indian consumer.”

The Glenfiddich Experiments menu is a celebration of thoroughly researched recipes with groundbreaking experience and innovative additions that promise to be a revolution for single-malt lovers.