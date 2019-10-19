Popular fashion choreographer Rashmi Virmani speaks to Guardian 20 about the nitty-gritty of directing fashion shows. She also talks about her influences and how her experience as a fashion journalist in the beginning of her career helped her understand the nuances of her profession.

Q. How do you go about choreographing a fashion show? What is the process?

A. The process of any show construction starts from my initial briefing discussion with the designer regarding the collection. For me, my designer and his design DNA is of utmost importance and needs to be communicated.

Q. How did your experience as a fashion journalist help you with your current profession of directing fashion shows?

A. Being a journalist gave me an insight into how any runway show can be done right. I learned the craft from both sides.

Q. What according to you is the secret to managing these shows and especially the last-minute chaos in the green room?

A. My green room is the nucleus of my show, so chaos is a word I don’t know. It’s a fun space and we are super chilled before every show and that’s the way I like it to be.

Q. What were your early years as a show director like?

A. There is no difference in early or millennial years of my career… Every show is as exciting and as fresh as my first show.

Q. Any fashion designers who have influenced your craft?

A. I am very influenced by Japanese designers and love their clear clean format of show presentation. On the contrasting side, I also like the drama of Alexander McQueen’s show presentations.