Happiness for foodies is not only about delicious food, but experimentation and new blends of dishes as well. Burger is one such food item that never fails to satisfy our hunger pangs. They are delicious and served within minutes. There’s no denying that burger is a timeless comfort food. As the supermodel Gigi Hadid once said, “Eat clean to stay fit; have a burger to stay sane.” But those days are long gone when “burger” most often meant a thin piece of meat whose flavour got overwhelmed by ketchup, mustard, pickle or onion. Now you can hit the choicest spots for new burger delights across Delhi-NCR. Here is a list of places that serve unusual and exclusive burgers that will get you drooling.

GOLD BURGER AT BREW BUDDY

SCO-41, Sector 29, Gurugram

Indians are obsessed with gold when it comes to jewellery and clothes. So inspired by that idea, Brew Buddy has introduced the “gold burger” which is not only delicious, but is a different experience in itself. It’s a BBQ grilled chicken breast or mix-veg patties served with black burger, covered with a 24-carat pure gold edible sheet which is unique, healthy and tasty. The restaurant has an aesthetic vibe to it that makes customers feel comfortable. The décor and ambience is cozy and the food is amazing.

Price: Veg burger at Rs 765; non-veg at Rs 865

BLACK BURGER AT BARCELOS

Shop 309, 2nd Floor, DLF Place Mall, Saket, New Delhi

Barcelos loves to experiment with their food and has introduced an exceptional item to their menu, i.e. the “Black Burger”. They use burnt caramel to achieve the black colour for their burger buns, which, the chefs say, is one of the most difficult colours to achieve in food. Black burger remains one of the most opted items from the menu here. It is created using natural ingredients which play a great role in how the food tastes. It is a must try for all burger lovers. Besides, Barcelos has lovely interiors and is sure to give you a great experience.

Price: Depends on the kind of patties.

BEER INFUSED GRILLED BURGER AT MARINE DRIVVE

A-2, Vishal Enclave, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Burgers are characterised not only by the filling, but by the buns as well. So in a quest to provide their customers a different kind of experience, Marine Drivve has introduced the beer-infused grilled chicken burger. This is that perfect something that one would want to relish with the taste of beer. It’s definitely worth a try. The ambience of the café is great and they also have an open seating area with nature’s feel to it. The live music shows at the venue add to its charm.

Price: Rs 399

TRICOLOUR BURGER AT FRICTION THE DRINKERY

Sco-388, Sector 29, Iffco Chowk, Gurugram

Friction The Drinkery pampers foodies with their coloured burger combo presented in the form of tricolour burger—red, green and black having three kinds of fillings. Right from Delhi’s flavours to Mumbai’s style, there is vada pav burger with a mixture of boiled peas and potatoes, the green burger is high on protein fillings with tofu and spinach. One can also enjoy the black burger stuffed with chicken. The best part about the burger is its miniature size and juicy butter chicken gravy. Go to this place for the beautiful ambiance and for the mouth-watering and scrumptious food.

Price : Rs 375 each

GUA BAO BURGER AT THE DRUNKEN BOTANIST

1B and 1C, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram

The Drunken Botanist features the world’s street food in their menu. They have introduced a burger created on the concept of “Gua Bao”, which normally means to make bao-style buns with pork meat or any red meat. It features fermented bao dough shaped like a burger bun, which is filled with panko crumbed Asian flavored chicken cutlet with lots of veggies and pickles, and enough spicy tomato seeds chutney to make it juicy. The venue is a garden-like conceptual restaurant with a great collection of music and yummy food on the menu.

Price: Rs 425

MAGGI BURGER AT PHILTRE

SCO 40, Sector 29, Gurugram

We’ve all loved Maggi since childhood and it is still our favourite food. So recalling all those memories, Philtre is serving Maggi chicken burger for all the maggi fans. The buns in this burger are simply replaced with Maggi. The delicious hot burger holds a juicy and succulent patty of chicken placed between the Maggi buns, making it more lip-smacking. The Bistro is known for its beautiful ambience, delicious cuisines and refreshing open-terrace area.

Price: Rs 355