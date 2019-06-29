In today’s world, coffee has become more than just a beverage—many people think of it as a necessity. The constant innovation in the coffee industry has led to a diverse range of single estate and premium instant coffees, which are available online and in stores. But when there are many choices, confusion about preferences follow. Many coffee lovers are often on the lookout for new brews and concoctions, but are wary of the taste. So apart from popular brands, listed below are lesser known players which offer amazing coffee in India.

Lavazza

Founded in Turin, Italy in 1895 by Luigi Lavazza, the company was run out of a grocery store when it started. Today, it is a leading brand in Italy and has its presence in more than 90 countries around the world, including India. The Lavazza Café Espresso is made with 100% premium Arabica beans. This medium roast coffee can be brewed in any coffee maker. 250gm of this coffee costs Rs 440.

Seven Beans Coffee Company

The Seven Beans Coffee Company was born out of a collaboration between Italian Master Roaster Dr Dante Cagliari and Indian coffee growers, the Shettys. All their coffee is grown on coffee plantations in the Chikmagalur district of Karnataka. The Seven Beans Eka Ground Roast is a balanced coffee specially blended by Dr Caligari. 250gm of this coffee is available for Rs 380.

Davidoff

The Zino Davidoff Group was founded in 1980 as a business focused on premium luxury products. Though the company started with the sale of fragrances, they soon branched into watches, leather goods, fashion accessories and coffee among other things. Launched in 1990s, Davidoff coffee is available in the Indian market. Supreme World Davidoff Coffee Espresso is an intense and assertive coffee with a mellow finish. One can get the 250gm pack for Rs 449.

Folgers

This brand of coffee was established in 1850 in the state of California. In the mid-20th century, the brand became one of the principal coffee enterprises in the world’s largest coffee market, North America. One can buy 292gm of Folgers French Roast medium-dark ground coffee for Rs 1,495.

Kopi Luwak

Kopy Luwak from Indonesia is also known as Civet Coffee. Its origin is traced back to the early 18th century. The coffee cherries are fed to palm civet. The undigested beans passed out in the animal’s droppings are collected, cleaned and roasted like conventional coffee. One can buy 10gm of Kopi Luwak Speciality Arabica House Blend Ground Gourment Coffee for Rs 2,633.