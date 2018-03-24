A fascinating blend of floral motifs, embellished silhouettes and creative ideas were the major highlights of the 31st edition of Amazon India Fashion Week that concluded last week (14-18 March) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

From the fashion week, we tried to handpick the best looks from the runway that needs to be a part of your wardrobe.

The recently concluded fashion week showcased the trendiest pieces including floral safari suits, voluminous blouses and the dress-over-pant look. If you weren’t following the shows at the four-day fashion extravaganza, we have the condensed version for you. Here are the highlights from the event:

Namrata Joshipura

Namrata Joshipura launched her collection “Now” at the fashion week. The collection comprises sharp silhouettes-gowns, jumpsuits and skirts, each with multi-layers of embroidery. The palette was strong and had electric blue, deep magenta, dusty pink, grey and black.

Dhruv Vaish

The best way to describe Dhruv Vaish’s AW’18 collection would be sportswear luxe. Promising warmth the fabrics used in this collection are hand-woven pure merino wool interspersed with wind sheeter materials. The collection is a mix of skinny and boxy silhouettes-quilted jackets, bombers, long coat, sleek varsity style jackets and straight cut pants. The colours range from the shade of greys, chocolate browns and blacks highlighted with streaks of olive green.

Abhishek Paatni

The “NoughtOne” AW 18’ line was an attempt to present a global street style collection, drawing references from various street subcultures and binding them together. The collection involves combining conventional fabrics like tweed and flannel in herringbone and plaid patterns with modern fabrics like parachute and nylon for durability and longevity. Traditional silhouettes like kurta and shawl are re-interpreted and reinforced with heavy duty tapes, rivets and D rings for extreme climatic conditions and utility.

Eshaa Amiin

Designer Eshaa Amiin believes in wearing your fashion in your style. She recently proved that with her collection “Untamed Desert” that is inspired by the striking desert and the majestic sky. The collection was a tribute to today’s women, who are graceful, mysterious, free-spirited and powerful. The intertwining of navy with mustard prints in this line does justice to a perfect travel/holiday wear. It focuses on free, anti-fit garments.

Nida Mahmood

“The Chillum Sisters” collection by Nida Mahmood composed of fluid relaxed silhouettes like oversized tops, tunics, blouses and overthrows, flowey skirts and pajamas, anti-fitted kurtas and shalwars, scarves and stoles. The line has been crafted by using liva fabrics like modal satin, dot dobby, moss crepe and cavillary twill. Layering and mix and match of colours, prints and techniques were the USP of the collection.

The colour palette was a bouquet of vintage hues, of dreamy blues, dusty peaches and pinks, burnt yellows, dull greens and a splash of mauves off settled against off-whites, dark blues and dull greens- the perfect trans-seasonal palette of colours.

Siddharth Tyler

Drawing inspiration from the 80’s era and Japanese rockstar warriors, Siddartha Tytler’s Fall/Winter’18 collection, “F.U.S.S” is an amalgamation of pret and couture, street style and high street, comfort and luxury. The collection is a playful mix of women wear and menswear, with the use of crystal application along with the use of interesting elements like ostrich feathers, leather detailing, snakeskin with textured fabric and lazer cut stripes. Fabrics like jerseys, velvets, parachute, cotton, neoprene and mesh have been used in the collection. Colours like the navies, maroons, turquoise and ivories along with the classic black were there in the collection.

The collection comprises parachute jackets, overcoats, toggle jackets and bomber jackets with embroidered metal hardware, jogger pants, fitted dresses with bellowing sleeves, dhoti pants, chic boyfriend suits, bomber jackets paired with draped Japanese styled paralleled pants.

Adarsh Gill

Designer Adarsh Gill launches the Autumn Winter Collection 2018 inspired by the 1950’s look, worn by the iconic Sophia Loren, Audrey Hepburn and Fiona Campbell. The ensembles in the new collection epitomised the grace of the 50’s, creating an aura of glamour, strength, femininity and mystery. Gill’s collections that are renowned for their distinctive use of colours, intricate embroideries, and rich fabrics.

Shyamal and Bhumika

The Fall 2018 collection “A Parisian Symphony” by Shyamal & Bhumika is an enthralling blend of craft and colour for a beautiful night as the drama of autumn unfolds. The intricately crafted collection consists of silk skirts with aesthetically interlaced botanical floral motifs, statement dresses in soft velvets with multicoloured sequins and bugle beads, and magnificent sarees in flowing organza. From deep wine to dark shades of green, twilight blue to seductive black, the colours induce mystery. Intriguing techniques of gorgeous hand embroidery work on dramatic jackets that mesmerise as the designers’ muse gets dressed for the night.

Shruti Sancheti

Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti showcased “Berry Blush” collection at the event. This exclusive capsule is inspired by the intense autumn floral and luscious wild berries lightening up the winter forest. Each look seamlessly flows into a mini collection celebrating the outset autumn and tender winter mornings. Slate grey, pewter, terra browns to luscious berry pinks and beetroot reds form the core colour palette. Tonal embroideries and muted checks add to the tactile fantasy of serene landscapes of the intense symphony of the autumn sky.

Diksha Khanna

Designer Diksha Khanna’s AW’18 collection had fine needlepoint embroideries on handloom linens, hand distressed scrap denim and scrap denim patchwork. Concept denim sari pant with shredded pallu was one of the exquisite parts of the collection. Cropped drape top with back hood and white pant with paper bag waistband and planter pocket was another exclusive piece from the collection. High neck drop shoulder top with embroidered buttons and denim wrap pant gave the collection an edge over others. A palette of fresh pastels and neutrals make for an unconventional winter story and hence the designer has used a wide variety of neutral colours in her collection.

Gaurav Jai Gupta

Akaaroo by Gaurav Jai Gupta presented his collection ““The Upside Down” this time at the fashion week. The muga silk, wrinkled rapier cotton and other blends of modal were used for the collection that was crafted in collaboration with Liva. Stitch textures have been created alongside print developments in form of digital prints in this line. Shapes consist of structured jackets and low crotch trousers alongside draped/tied capes, dress over pants and shirt dresses. A monochrome set of black and white along with a hue of blue sums up the colour palette.

Gauri and Nainika

This was a unique combination where both the designers were seen presenting their collection together in fashion week. Gauri & Nainika Fall Winter’18 speaks of bold femininity and strong women. Romantic and grand, the collection has been designed for women who take pride in their femininity. Dramatic textures, full skirts, enormous 3D hand embroidered flowers, delicately pleated tulle were some of the elements seen in this stark black and white collection.

Pallavi Mohan

Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan presented “Winter Dahlia” which was inspired by the myriad colours and blushing tones of Dahlia petals. The collection pays homage to the vibrancy and delicacy of the bloom. Leather detailing and extensive use of velvet were prominent in the collection. Great masses of ostrich feather flutter enhanced the gentle touch of the fine fabrics. Poet blouses with big bows, iridescent sequins and laser cut petals, delicately layered dresses and long leather gloves created the perfect ensemble of shiny winter looks in the line.