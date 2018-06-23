The middle of the year is the season for creative regeneration in the world of fashion. It is time for major labels in the West to launch their spring/summer collections, and to set the style paradigm for the rest of the world. The giants of European fashion—including Dior, Chanel, Prada, Armani and Cavalli—have all launched their Spring/Summer 2019 lines in recent weeks. Here’s what they have to offer.

Christian Dior

Christian Dior’s latest Spring/Summer 2019 collection is inspired by female rodeo riders from Mexico. The outfits include dresses of cotton lace embroidered with more laces, tiny wooden beads, and tulle frill. The ruffled skirts, ankle-length skirts in Chantilly lace, separate dresses, strapless dresses with wide leather belts at the waist, and unlined jackets of Japanese cotton. The collection also has an East African colonial vibe to it, expressed in the shirts and ties and safari-style skirt-suits. The latter is the most outstanding element in Dior’s collection. Besides, their fitted tops and long skirts are perfect for your mid-summer wardrobe.

Prada

Prada’s latest Spring/Summer minimalist collection is full of vibrant and saturated hues. It includes nylon mini skirts with brocade tops, trapper hats and sequin-studded tights. Sludgy brown and black tints are most liberally used. Another highlight of the collection has to be the luxurious brocade tracksuit pants, fringed at the hem, and sporting a Prada logo. There is a mix of sports jerseys and zip polos, silk chiffon paillette-strewn dresses, simple knits with thin ankle-length skirts, slip dresses and understated tailored coats.

Chanel

Chanel came up with a classic line of monochromatic attire for its latest SS 2019 collection. The sailor stripe PJ pants, bouclé boxy skirt suits, and double-C-logo sweaters are among the highlights. Shredded denim and novelty bags—including a ring-shaped purse with a long chain—add to the edgy tone of this collection. Other standout items include splash-proof printed shifts sheathed in transparent plastic, buoyant summer dresses ornamented in frothy ruffles, astonishing evening gowns, all-white sequin sleeveless dresses with waves dyed on the hemline etc.

Roberto Cavalli

RC’s 2019 S/S line infuses a bohemian, eclectic vibe into Cavalli’s recent “cruise collection”. It features eye-catching outfits as fit for an ubran setting as for the wilds. The fashion house’s signature wild animal motifs are on view here, contrasted with paisley and floral patterns, jacquards, trench coats and biker jackets crafted all over with leopard and python prints. Lace jackets and dresses inspired by the safari theme are the highlights of this line, as are the asymmetric frocks in colourful floral prints. Then, there’s the precious trench coat, carrying vertical python stripes in a range of pastel tones, and the suit jacket done in crocodile prints.

Giorgio Armani

Armani’s “Resort collection” is a version of sportswear-infused by fluid shapes, lightness of volumes and fabrics, and a colour palette of dusty pinks, mauves, cerulean blues, and silver-greys. There are tailored pantsuits and jersey bombers as well. The Armani signature blazer has been transformed into a silky, frilled jacket-blouse, which should go well with a pair of wrinkled-silk wide-leg trousers. Their white charmeuse tuxedo shirt-jackets, to be matched with stylish black velvet palazzo pants, offer formal grace. The collection also provides plenty of party-wear options for women, from delicate and glamorous ankle-grazing chiffon pleated dresses in aqua blue, to elongated tunics in shimmering gold jacquard, and embroidered pink evening dress.