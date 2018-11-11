The Fashion Design Council of India and 6Degree, India’s leading fashion platform, to launch Gen-Z, a platform for young aspiring designers of India at the Autumn Winter’19 season of India Fashion Week to be held in New Delhi, next year.

In this competitive fashion industry, even established brands need to constantly work towards sustaining and growing their brand value to cater to the ever-growing fashion needs of the consumer. Thus, there is a constant need for young design talent to bring in that freshness and diversity in design. Mentoring and market access becomes paramount for such young labels to be able to create a mark in the fashion sector.

Gen-Z is an initiative by 6Degree along with FDCI at the India Fashion Week, to provide a platform for young talent to showcase their designs on a global scale.

Eminent stalwarts from the fashion industry will select five budding designers, to showcase their collections at this esteemed fashion event. The designers will go through a period of mentorship by leading personalities from the fashion industry, through their design journey to the grand platform of India Fashion Week.

Gen-Z is a platform for designers who are from a year into their label to maximum 3 years. The selected designers will be groomed by industry leaders, showcased on India’s largest fashion platform and managed by 6Degree to give their label a head-start in business and brand growth.

Nikhil Hegde, Co-Founder & CEO, 6Degree expresses, “There is so much talent in the Indian Fashion Industry, but the challenges faced by retailers make it difficult for the new designers to demonstrate their skills and establish a strong brand. 6Degree recognizes the creative diversity in the industry and Gen-Z is a positive step towards introducing this talent to the masses and give them the due recognition.”

Sunil Sethi, President FDCI says, “As a representative of fashion designers in India, we feel responsible to usher the Business of Fashion in India, forward. And that requires young & creative designers to come and share the responsibility by bringing new ideas to the table. Hence Gen-Z plays an important role in giving budding designers a boost which in turn will help the fashion industry. We hope this turns out as a career positive step for all the budding designers involved.”

Applications open at – http://6Degree.co/genz