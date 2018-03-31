Good food and good health go hand in hand. These days, even the most epicurean foodie will strive to have a balanced diet, because everyone knows you can’t stay fit only on masala curries and butter naans. Every once in a while, it makes sense to give your taste buds a break, and choose health food that may be tasteless and bland, but is ripe with beneficial qualities.

But does health food have to be bland? By no means. Gone are the days when leafy salads and insufferable drinks defined this culinary category. Today, it’s possible to eat well and eat healthy at the same time. Health food comes with a variety of tastes and flavours on offer.

In Delhi-NCR, one can easily find a number of restaurants catering to the health-conscious foodie. We listed a few such venues, where you can find all the sumptuous dishes you can eat, but with just the right amount of calories.

The Good Food Cafe

They have been serving food with healthy twist for the past 10 years. And they specialise in premium continental and pan Asian cuisine food. The Good Food Café is the perfect place for gym goers and health conscious people. Soon, they are also coming up with a new “healthy bakery” where one can find low-fat desserts and sugar-free cakes.

As Sankalp Rawalm, director of The Good Food Café, says, “A good meal is one that fills your soul and nourishes your body.”

Must try: Grilled Chicken with Brown Rice

Business hours: 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Address: Vardhman Big V plaza, Near M2K cinemas, Pitampura, New Delhi. Contact: (+91) 99 9049 9909

Molecule

Molecule offers you a standout combination of food, drink and ambience. The place is known for serving the best in modern cuisine with specially crafted Molecule signature dishes from across the globe. You’ve got to be here to experience a regal dining experience.

“We believe in preparing fresh, nutritious meals to assist the guests in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Our goal is to assist guests in making healthier choices and to make them aware that eating healthy does not mean sacrificing flavour or variety or most importantly style”, says Vaibhav Bhargava, head chef of Molecule.

Must try: Quinoa Bhel

Business hours: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Address: Sector 29, Gurugram, Haryana. Contact: (+91) 88 2667 7705

Pra Pra Prank

This weeks-old restaurant is India’s first “playful brasserie”. What they serve is anything but usual. The menu presents a unique blend of modern Indian and Asian food with exciting flavours.

“The wish among people to stay fit and healthy definitely prompts us to go for food which is light, and for comfort meals. The menu caters to the palate of the comfort seeker and the gourmand alike”, says Inderjeet Singh Banga, own er of Pra Pra Prank.

Must try: Nepalese Chicken Broth

Business hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Address: DLF Cyber hub Gurgaon, Contact: (+91) 95 9996 5292

The Darzi Bar & Kitchen

This place is presents a perfect fit for varying tastes and choices. They serve a range of pan-Indian and European cuisines, with exotic vegetarian and non-vegetarian choices on the menu. As the name suggests, The Darzi Bar & Kitchen, provides an experience that is made to measure for the discerning foodie.

“Health food is definitely in vogue. Our menu is all about light food that is heavy on the nutrient content,” says Manuj M. Gupta, founder of The Darzi Bar & Kitchen.

Must try: Darzi’s Tomato Soup and Caesar Salad

Business hours: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Address: H-block, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Contact: 011 4564 4700

Mealodrama

This 10-month old modern bistro serves as a comfort zone for those who like to have a relaxed meal complemented by good music. This place treats you to the best bowls of soups and salad platters anywhere in town.

“Our menu offers an exciting mix of food, which is as fit for a 20-year-old as for an 80-year-old”, says Rahul Sawhney, owner of Mealodrama.

Must try: Tandoori Cebiche and Baked Salads

Business hours: 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Address: Vishal Enclave, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi, Contact: (+91) 98 7374 1333

Escape Terrace Bar Kitchen

This is a restro-bar where you get great authentic food from across India. What makes this venue unique is their special family section, which is perfect for a night out that culminates with a healthy dinner.

“Good food has always bound people together,” says Sudipta Saha, consultant chef of Escape Terrace Bar & Kitchen.

Must try: Mezze Platter and Thai Green Curry in Bento Box

Business hours: 11am to 12pm

Address: Galleria Market, DLF City, Phase – IV, Sector 27, Gurugram. Contact: (+91) 88 0019 9444