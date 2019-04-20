Hitting the gym is not enough for today’s health-conscious generation, whose fitness regimen revolves around a personalised diet tailored in accordance with body type, genetic makeup and lifestyle choices.

The millennial generation values health and is inclined towards living an active lifestyle. While they follow a stricter diet and follow a tough exercise regimen compared to previous generations, they still struggle to achieve desired results. That’s why personalised nutrition gained attention among health-conscious millennials.

Every individual’s body is unique, their genetics, lifestyle, habits and area of residence play a major role in defining what their body needs. You may have come across various articles or posts that talk about the various body types. Well it’s true, it depends a lot on one’s body type to know the right nutrition that will suit them. For example; some people burn calories really fast and do not gain an ounce of weight due to a high metabolism, on the other hand people with a lower metabolic rate may struggle to burn these calories and in turn gain weight. This has so far been one of the only ways of categorising people but there are other factors such as the ability to absorb the right nutrients that your body needs, your allergies and the power of your digestive system, these also play a crucial role in your wellbeing.

People have started counting calories in their food, keeping a track of what they eat, what goes into their system, what fuels them, what suits them better. And that’s not where the tracking stops, people use fit watches to keep a track of the calories they burn and the number of steps they walked during the day. People who take fewer than 5,000 steps are considered to be sedentary or inactive whereas those who take 5,000 to 7,499 steps daily have a low active lifestyle. Partially active people usually take 7,500 to 9,999 steps per day. An active person would take 10,000 or more steps per day.

This generation is also focused on managing their body weight and being in perfect shape. The enthusiastic ones want to treat their body like a temple and have a flawlessly toned body like a fitness model. But the bad news is that it’s not as simple burning more calories than you consume. Hence, it’s important that the calories you consume are healthy and nourishing. These calories have an adequate amount of vitamins and minerals so that there are no deficiencies in one’s body. Millennials are well aware of this and do their best to stay informed when it comes to their health and fitness. They go to great lengths to customise their diet and workout plans so that they get the best results from their efforts. A prime example of this is Novak Djokovic, world’s #1 tennis player in men’s singles who follows a rigorous training routine and gluten free diet which has worked miracles for him and helped him reach the peak in his sport, making him the player he is today. There are several such examples in the world of sports including greats such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lebron James.

A relatable example in the Indian scenario is Virat Kohli who is very particular about his diet and fitness routine.

The younger generation is moving towards personalised nutrition to achieve better results. They believe in eating right, exercising and taking the right supplements that help them recover and fuel their body. Supplements help by fulfilling the body’s need for the right kind of nutrition. These products come in handy packaging and in a wide variety including daily essentials like vitamins, immunity boosters and sports supplements that aid muscle generation and recovery. These are generally available in tablet, powder and capsule form. Today, they are also available through effervescent tablets which aid quick absorption, are easy on the digestive track, have great taste and a refreshing fizz.

Supplements are used to support an active lifestyle and to even aid the diet regime. For example; if you plan to run a marathon, training to run such long distances will take a toll on your body and you will need supplements that aid muscle recovery and replenish the electrolytes lost through sweat. For anyone working a desk job or having a busy lifestyle, your diet may often suffer, affecting your energy levels and immunity. Vitamins and immunity boosting supplements will help you remain healthy and function better.

Millennials are increasingly aware of the nutrition that their body needs and the Gen Z will definitely be a step ahead of them. And for all the right reasons, personalised nutrition is the new trend that has taken the nutrition industry by storm. It has been educating the minds of the masses to change their perspective and brush away any doubts that may be associated with finding the right source of nutrition that is also the need in the current times.

The author is CMO, Fast&Up and director, Full Life Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.