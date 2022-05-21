New Delhi: If you’ve ever wanted to try Japanese food, The Claridges in New Delhi will make it even better. The hotel is close to the commercial centre, ministries, diplomatic missions, shopping, cultural destinations, and historical landmarks, and is situated in lush; quiet surroundings in the heart of the city. The hotel recreates the beauty of the old-world elegance of the traditional Pickwick club-style combined with courteous Indian hospitality with its classic ambience and current services.

If you’re tired of the scorching summer and heat waves of Delhi, sitting at the window will provide a breathtaking view of the restaurant’s verdant garden. The tranquil and soothing environment of Pickwick complements its central location in Lutyens’ Delhi. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, or just a cup of coffee are all excellent options.

I went for lunch in the afternoon and was astounded by the magnificent ceiling, which was covered with a fantastic historical map. The atmosphere is further improved by a colour scheme of beige, brown, and blue, which meshes perfectly with the thrill of experiencing traditional cuisine.

After a brief exchange of courtesy with the hotel staff, the acclaimed chef of Japanese cuisine, Raul Andea Borja, welcomed us with great elegance and shared a brief journey of his experience. I was presented with a tray of Yasai Salad, which was a spectacular combination of colours that I had never seen before complementing each other so well. Because ‘yasai’ means ‘fresh veggies,’ the salad was the ideal way to start my healthy day. Nigiri, a little rice ball topped with a thin slice of fish, was the next course. Despite the fact that I am not a huge fan of seafood, the Salmon Sake Nigiri was the finest sushi I’ve had. The Akami lean tuna Nigiri, Octopus Nigiri, Shiitake Mushroom Nigiri Takuan Nigiri and Otoro Nigiri were served beside the boat-shaped tray.

Following a little interval of trying various varieties of sushi, Fire Cracker Maki was presented, which quickly became one of my favourites. It was extremely special to my taste buds because of the perfect blend of chilly powder and spicy mayonnaise with avocado, English cucumber, tempura red Thai chilli, Philadelphia cream cheese, and tanuki. However, because my stomach was so full of seafood, there was only a small amount of room left in my stomach, but it was enough for a brownie with ice cream and a cold coffee with ice cream.

The restaurant also offers a special Sushi Bar overseen by the chef, who prepares the exclusive Japanese menu using high-quality products. The multi-cuisine restaurant also offers the pioneering omakase, a one-of-a-kind visual and gastronomic experience that changes with each order. British classics including Bangers & Mash, Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Oven-baked Sea Bass, and many other flavorful meals have been added to the comprehensive menu. It serves a wide variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian fare, such as sizzlers, oven-fresh Pickwick Pizzas, pasta, burgers, and club sandwiches.

The Claridge made my afternoon spend well!

Venue: Pickwick in the Claridges, New Delhi

Price: INR 3000 plus taxes for Chef Special Menu

INR 995 plus taxes Unlimited Sake