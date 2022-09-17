The aromas of herbs and flowers are known to evoke various responses. Their fragrances have the power to alter a person’s mood or mental state, as many of them have a calming effect on the nerves, helping to induce relaxation and reduce stress. Actually, aromatherapy is based on the effects herbs and flowers have on our sense of smell. Apart from being used in inhalations and as bath additives, the aroma of herbs and flowers are used for their stress relieving benefits.

Dried flowers and leaves, for example, can be used as pot pourri and left around the house. All one has to do is to add a few drops of an essential oil to these from time to time. Another interesting way is to use aromatherapy candles. The sense of smell actually plays an important role, as the olfactory nerves carry the signals to the brain, where the aroma is analyzed. Candles are a wonderful way of diffusing the atmosphere around you with fragrance, to calm you, reduce stress and make you feel relaxed.

Specific herbs and flowers may evoke specific reactions. For example, lavender is said to induce relaxation, while jasmine heightens the senses and uplifts the mood. Rose calms and refreshes the mind, while Cinnamon is said to relieve fatigue. Geranium also helps to uplift the mood. It is said to create calm when there is anxiety and depression. Geranium is also great for stress-related conditions like acne. Rosemary oil can also be used. It helps in relieving muscular tension and fatigue and thus de-stresses both body and mind.

Rose: The fragrance of the rose was used during the ancient times in treatment of psychological problems, as it was regarded as an anti-depressant. It helps to calm the mind and induce relaxation. Rose tones the vascular system and has a soothing action.

Jasmine: Is widely used in Asian countries. It is said to have a sedative effect and at the same time it has an uplifting effect on the mood and emotions. It also helps to warm and relax the body and is therefore an ingredient in massage oils and creams.

Lavender: It is one of the most common and most favourite of ingredients in toilet waters and in skin tonics. Lavender is an extremely versatile ingredient. It is said to have a tonic and sedative action in cases of nervous tension.

Orange flower (Neroli): Neroli is extracted from the flowers of bitter orange. It is used in the manufacture of eau de cologne. Like lavender, it also blends well with other essential oils. It also has a calming effect on the mind and was used to relieve anxiety and nervous tension.

Marigold or Gainda flowers, both fresh, and dry, can be used for beauty care. In hot water, add four tablespoons of the flowers. Do not boil. Allow the flowers to be steeped in the hot water for 20 to 30 minutes. Strain and cool the water and use it to rinse the hair. Sunflower oil (pressed oil) can be applied on the face to soothe sunburn.

Apart from adding flavour to food, many herbs are also said to soothe the mind and even help sleep. Basil, or tulsi, is commonly used for many ailments in most homes. It is said to help colds, coughs and indigestion. It also has anti-bacterial properties and helps to control skin problems. Mint also has antiseptic properties and is used for its cooling and soothing effect. Herbs like parsley and thyme are said to be powerful antioxidants. Herbs like eucalyptus and lemongrass are said to cure colds and fever and also soothe the mind.