With a bevy of restaurants attracting a crowd based on their soulful ambience nowadays—be it their thematic décor, outdoor or rooftop seating, or pleasurable music—it is safe to say that the definition of dining has transformed in recent times. People are not just looking for good food; they want an experience replete with cherishable vibes.

And metropolitans, in all their modernity, still relish the old-school joys like live music paired with their meal time. The fervor is evident from cafes and restaurants hosting band performances playing an array of musical genres, like blues, rock ’n’ roll, jazz and Bollywood. In addition to that, they have in-house and professional DJs making their customers groove to the tunes while enjoying their food.

Having fared high on their platter serving fusion of music and food, these cafes are known for being the best in the city for live music.

The Piano Man Jazz Club

Safdarjung Enclave Market, New Delhi

The place stands out because of its laid-back appeal, just like the spirit of jazz. Since 2015, the Club has been making people appreciate the pleasure and serenity derived from listening to jazz. With experts of bass, flute, saxophone, drums etc. performing here, even observing these artistes perform is a significant take-away for the audiences here.

The intimate set-up adds to the easygoing ambience of this eclectic bar and one can enjoy cuisines like Mexican, American and Continental here.

Arjun Sagar Gupta, founder of The Piano Man, speaks about the appeal of jazz. “Jazz is an ideology, a way of life. It truly transcends the music. You cross all manners of boundaries with your music… If it is an idea you like, you learn how to incorporate it into your own voice of expression.”

He goes on to explain the fusion of music and food: “There are two ways to look at music and food in restaurants, and it starts with intent. If you are a food/alcohol destination, then the assumption is that the music is a supplement to retain customers for longer and to entertain them during their time at your establishment. On the other hand, if you are a music venue, then you need to go all out in building a space for artistes, from the correct gear and environment, to the right training of the team to understand and respect the intent. And then you must understand that the F&B is the additional service and the music is the reason your customers are coming in. Besides this, I cannot stress enough on the importance of curating the music that plays over the speakers at all hours.”

Hard Rock Café

Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

This International chain has established itself as one of the best live music venues in the city by offering performances by renowned as well as emerging artistes and bands. The performances range from rock to contemporary and various other genres of music that cater to all. In addition to these, they also host unplugged shows, electronic power-packed gigs and other live entertainment shows. As for food, their assorted menu includes Mediterranean, Mexican, North Indian and American cuisines. One just can’t miss their delectable Legendary Burger when visiting Hard Rock Café.

Antisocial

Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

This edgy café is known for its high-voltage live shows. A regular at showcasing non-commercial music, head-banging electronica and metal, this café hosts performances by homegrown and international artistes and bands. If one is not caught off guard by their abandoned-warehouse aura, the place can offer you a great experience. They also have their in-house DJ who will keep you crooning to the musical feast experience the venue offers. They have Continental, American, Asian, North Indian cuisines to pair with their unconventional taste in music.

Farzi Café

Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

An ideal place for fine dining, Farzi Café is famous for making the cuisine “Modern Indian” a trend. The classy ambience of the restaurant appeals to the likes of youngsters as well as people who are looking for some family time or just unwinding after work. The musical performances are bound to compliment the food they serve. “Diners have become more adventurous and are curious to experiment and find newer, finer flavours and enjoy newer dining experiences, which is fast turning out to be a primary form of entertainment.

To cater to the evolved sensibilities of today’s well-travelled diners, the restaurant is focusing on offering a renewed dining experience, through live performances by famous DJs and music artists, to ensure that guests enjoy a holistic, unique experience that they will cherish for a long time,” says Zorawar Kalra, Founder & Managing Director, Massive Restaurants Pvt. Ltd, which owns Farzi Café.