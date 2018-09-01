When any one talks about Biryani, the first thing that comes to my mind is its tempting aroma and taste. It’s hard for anyone to resist the mélange of fragrant rice, delicious pieces of chicken or mutton along with various spices. From Lucknowi Nawabs to Bengal ke Babu Mushai, everyone loves Biryani. Therefore, different regions have different recipes—Lucknowi Biryani, Hyderabadi Biryani or Kolkata Biryani.

However, finding authentic taste is getting a little difficult these days with all the fusion foods. So if you can’t go to Jama Masjid for Biryani and Kebabs, then this is the perfect place from where you can order scrumptious Biryani and Kebabs. Biryani by Kilo (BBK) is the only outlet that promises smoky flavour and aroma of spices with pots full of different Biryanis at your doorstep. Comprising of authentic kuchi and pukki biryani prepared in individual earthen handis with fresh ingredients, the doorstep delivery place is currently operating ten takeaway outlets in Delhi-NCR.

BBK offers a diverse menu, which brings the evergreen Indian biryanis and its culinary goodness in a nutshell. We ordered Veg Hyderabadi Biryani, Kolkata Chicken Biryani, Veg Lucknowni Biryani, Veg Galuati Kebab, Chicken Seekh Kebab, Paneer 65 and Phirni. The food was delivered much before their given time. The biryanis were packed in earthen handis along with an earthen lamp to heat the biryanis. I loved the angeethi concept to give halki si aanch for 10 minutes before having it.

So we started with kebabs—chicken seekh kebab. They reminded me of the Tunde Kebab of Lucknow as they just melted in my mouth. Galuati Veg Kebabs were sinful to taste. Next, we tried Paneer 65, which was lip-smacking. They were prepared in the most authentic way to gratify both the stomach and the heart.

To indulge in the biryani experience, we started with Kolkata Chicken Biryani. When I opened the topmost covering of the pot, I was greeted with a wonderful aroma of spices. The masala is kept at the bottom, which needs to be tossed well with the rice, egg and chicken to get that authentic taste of Kolkata. The chicken pieces in the biryani were perfectly cooked—soft and melting in the mouth type tenderness. It took my taste buds to heaven.

Veg Hyderabadi Biryani was full of different seasonal vegetables and kadhe masale, which smelled good. It blended superbly with the rice cooked exactly how a kachi biryani should—full of flavours. This was served with Salan and Raita which made it more delectable, even though it was a little spicy. We ended our meal on a sweet note with Phirni.

We rediscovered the real heritage of our nation with its food and its timeless royal traditions. It’s time to indulge in an ancient blend of spices fused with culinary art. So place your order and have the amazing experience and food delivered at your doorstep.

Biryani By Kilo; Noida, Delhi NCR; Meal for two: Rs 700