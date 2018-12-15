After rattling the vibrant party scene of the capital, Duty Free Bar has now swooped in Gurugram to treat more connoisseurs. Brainchild of Varun Puri, Duty Free is a four-storied venue that brings café, bar and open rooftop area under one umbrella. The big chandeliers, wooden floor, the antique-themed furniture and sleek metal artworks, all add up to the welcoming vibe of the place. The ground floor of the venue is all day Duty Free Café. The open air space called Vayu Bar, on the third floor is just a cherry on top for this venue. The white and green themed décor with a photogenic view of the city in the backdrop makes it certainly worth visiting.

Known for its array of cocktails, they present the right number of options for food as well. Our evening started with special cocktails which were given quirky names, inspired from famous Bollywood film characters. The bar menu called Pahua menu, included options like Crime Master Gogo—Bacardi, coco syrup, pineapple juice and blue curacao; Baburao Ganpatrao Apte—a blend of Bacardi, cranberry juice, kokum crush and sour mix, and so on. Also, as the place promotes, #offduty, they have named their signature drinks after corporate lives, just to make drinks more interesting like Boss calling, Billionaire, Appraisal, Employees only, among others. They have also curated a few options for basic mocktails like Virgin Mojito, Blackcurrant Mojito, Sea Breeze etc. They also served items to munch along with these drinks, like Nachos Corn Chaat, Three-way Bruchetta, Banarasi Samosa Chaat, Flavoured Popcorns and more.

Moving on to the food section, the place serves several options for pizzas like Nachos Pizza, Pesto Chicken Pizza, Prawns and Jalapeño Pizza and so on. Among the main course options, Mexican Meal Bowl was comprised of Sufrito rice, nachos, grilled fish, and served with salsa and sour cream. Phuket Fish, Seafood Paella are among the recommended options. Dessert menu also was up to the expectations at Duty Free. They offer sumptuous options like Daulat ki Chaat, Melting Chocolate Bomb and Doughnuts.

Overall, this place is a must-visit venue for all the party enthusiasts. Good news is it won’t be heavy on your pocket. Starting from the ambiance to food and from crowd to price, everything is up to the mark. Live DJ gigs and artist performances are a part of this place’s daily routine. It will also cater as a perfect place to hang out with your office colleagues and friends.

Duty Free Bar; SCO 32, Sector 29, Gurugram; Meal for two: Rs 1,300