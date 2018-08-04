Food is not just about taste, it’s an experience. Nestled in the heart of Delhi, Connaught Place, The Imperial Spice has launched with a vision to enrich this experience of splendid wining and dining amidst a luxurious yet intimate atmosphere.

With an eclectic assortment of modern delicacies, exclusive cocktails and food pairings from around the world in one sizzling menu, the restaurant imbibes a global grandeur. Adorned with an affluent showcase of brass décor, the interiors are uniquely lit and enhanced with rich wood and glass furnishings, with a warm ambience.

The Imperial Spice’s menu has been tailored to compliment Indian, Oriental and Continental food while introducing a hint of the exotic splendor. This place serves and celebrates a full spectrum of exquisite and scrumptious food and wine experience. The restaurant also extends an exceptional assortment of wine and single malts from South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Chile, Spain, Italy and more.

Manas Wadhwa and Varun Khera, owners of The Imperial Spice speak about their exclusive wine offerings: “Order a bottle of wine from our extensive cellar that’s specifically chosen to pair with the big and bold flavours created by our culinary team.”

The fine-dining venue offers an array of cocktails and mocktails including Cosmopolitan, Sex on the beach, Black Russian, Bourbon Mint Julep, Italian Smooch, Guava Blast, Virgin Colada. We ordered Bourbon Mint Julep, Italian Smooch, which was thirst quenching and well-balanced.

The menu offers a long list of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes like Tadke Wala Tamatar aur Dhaniya Shorba, Gari infused Manchow Soup, Badami Murgh Shorba, Wok Tossed Vegetables with Garlic and Spring Onions, Fried Eggplant With Pepper Sauce, Classic Dumplings, Twice Cooked Duck Spring Rolls, Spicy Thai Basil Chicken, Signature Black Stoned Chaat, Duck Khurchan Tacos among many more.

We started with Prawn and Lemon Grass Soup. It was thick and full of flavours. It is a must try for seafood lovers. In starters, we ordered Wild Mushroom Cigars with Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto, it was crunchy and melting-in-mouth mushrooms were delectable.

Next on our table was the chef’s special twisted Paneer Tikka—the Paan Paneer Tikka. In this unique dish, the paan marination did the magic, and the tikkas were lip smacking. Next, we had Wasabi Mushroom. It was spicy and tangy. Now we turned our attention to the main course dishes. We had Papad Mangoryki Subzi, Dal Makhani, Soya Katori along with soft Naan.

Off to my favourite section of the meal, desserts, I was so happy to see so many options in the menu like Chocolate Rabri, Gulab Jamun with custard and Lahsuni Kheer and what not. We had Gulab Jamun and Custard Pudding, which was delightful. The Imperial Spice is perfect for having a hearty meal with family.

Address: The Imperial Spice, M Block-89/90, Outer Circle Connaught Place, New Delhi

Meal for two: 1,600 plus taxes