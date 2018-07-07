Healthy life and good food go hand-in-hand. The Good Food Café specialises in premium continental food and serves a diverse range of pan-Asian delicacies. It’s a one-stop destination for fitness freaks and health conscious people. Apart from healthy food, Good Food Café also offers you a healthy environment at the venue.

As you enter the café, you’ll feel relaxed and your eyes will be pleased with the greenery. They have a lot of plants to offer you fresh air and nourish your soul and body. The ceiling of the café is filled with money plants and there are planters of snake plant. Even the balcony is decorated with lots of hanging planters which offer a beautiful view outside the window.

As we reached the venue late evening, we were welcomed by Mango Masala Slush, a combination of crushed mangoes and lime juice which took away all the stress and tiredness. The very first platter served was Slimmer’s Olive Salad filled with all kinds of healthy veggies in French vinaigrette dressing. It is an ideal food to have after a heavy gym session.

We were served Tropical Mojito, which was a perfect blend of passion fruit syrup, lemon juice, crushed orange, mint and soda. It soothed us with the first sip itself. What’s notable is that the café only serves mint water which is more reason to visit this place.

Moving on to the main menu, we had Charcoal Veg Burger which was delicious—the bun was made of activated charcoal and the beetroot patty was filled with garlic mayonnaise. The next one was Cheese Pizza that was loaded with Mozzarella cheese, Bocconcini cheese and Cheddar cheese. Further into our meal, we were served Veg Dimsum which had the filling of American corn, glass noodles, cottage cheese, pokcay and mushroom. All the offerings were unique in taste and highly nutritious.

The best part of the evening was yet to come the dessert Thai Date Roll. It was the first time I was having such a healthy and exquisite dessert. The roll was made of dates, low-fat milk, coconut powder and mascarpone cheese. It tasted delicious and it melted in my mouth as soon as I took the first bite.

Good Food Café is going to launch their own bakery in the near future. The bakery will have sugar-free cakes, low-fat desserts and healthy buns.

Good Food Café is the best place for people who believe in healthy dining. The space is quite affordable and justifies the quantity. So, if you are looking for a place where you can go out and maintain your regular healthy diet while having a good time eating delicious food, put Good Food Café on the top of your list.

Good Food Café, UG-1, Vardhman Big V Plaza, Pitampura, New Delhi

Meal for two: Rs 750 plus taxes