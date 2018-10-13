I Sacked Newton is a newly opened traditional English pub and bar in Noida. Featuring interpretation of an English pub, it brings the best tradition of England, where patrons can enjoy a variety of street foods and grills in a relaxed ambience, attractive interiors and Victorian décor. I Sacked Newton is basically a pun that means “gravity get high”.

The venue is all set to offer its guests a very diverse menu of food and drinks. The cuisines include Mediterranean, Italian, North Indian, Continental and what not. They have a sushi bar with a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian sushi. They have a lot of mouth-watering dishes like Mezze Platter, Shishtaouk Chicken Wrap and much more. Since it is one of the newly opened places, they are experimenting with many things. The bar is huge and hosts a range of different items.

We started with one of their best cocktails, Beer-Rita, in which they served the beer in a quirky setup. It came to me in a glass designed like a shoe, filled with ice and beer bottle dunk upside down in it. That was a sight for sore eyes. Another highlight was Asahi Beer, which is made out of rice. Newton’s fresh mocktail is also a must-have drink.

From the wide variety of starters, we ordered Rajma and Rice Croquettes—Kidney beans mixture enveloped with a rice coating. They were delicious. Next, we had Dahi Ke Kebab—cooked in clarified butter and served with mint sauce and mango chutney. These were scrumptious, soft and loaded with yoghurt. The after-taste of cardamom added to the magic. Spinach and corn dim sums were next on my plate. This stood out for being light and delightful. It was followed by wood-fired pizza, which I would highly recommend.

For the main course, we tried the Brazilian Braised Lamb Shank, served with roasted garlic potatoes. It was a delectable dish. Coming down to desserts, I was served heaven in a bowl—a hot mix of brownie, chocolate cake, vanilla and chocolate ice cream. It was soothing and delish.

They also have this concept of Sunday Brunching. Every Sunday from 12 pm to 4 pm they have a buffet that costs Rs 699 for vegetarian dishes and Rs 899 for non-vegetarian dishes.

The venue has a special VIP area for people coming with their families. They can enjoy a special section with their loved ones. To make your weekends interesting, they have Karaoke nights, which is the first one in Noida. In addition, they host live-band performances every now and then to keep the place happening, and the DJ console is a replica of the Buckingham Palace.

I Sacked Newton; Logix Mall, Sector 32, Noida

Meal for two: Rs 2,000