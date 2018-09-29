Bringing cuisine from the Far East, You Mee has brought Japanese food to the capital city. It is a restaurant inspired by the Japanese comics style, Manga.

The interiors of the restaurant also project the comics on the walls, which makes the atmosphere very lively and happy. The wall paintings will definitely take you to the world of Manga haven, where culture and cooking come together to take the guests on a roller-coaster ride of exploring spices and indigenous dishes.

You Mee reflects an overall culture of food. The place stands for delivering the sense of a passionate affair with food. The traditional Asian colour palette used in the contemporary interiors creates a sense of familiarity, making one instantly comfortable in the environment.

The main attractions of the You Mee menu are Sushi, Dimsum, Ramen and Robata. The culinary repertoire is much broader with a variety of rice and noodles, wok-fried seafood and juicy spiced meat.

At first, we tried three different types of Dimsums—Corn and Spinach (steam dumplings stuffed with sweet corn kernels and spinach flavoured with seasoning), New York Cheese Chilli Oil (steam dumpling stuffed with Philadelphia cream cheese, water chestnut and button mushroom), and Spicy Vegetables and Chives (steam dumpling stuffed with chives, water chestnut, lotus stem and mushroom).

As we moved further, we ordered a bowl of Braised Tofu Ramen—soupy handmade Japanese noodles served with spicy stock, Silken tofu, Bok Choy and Bamboo Shoot. We also tried Edamame California Sushi, which was stuffed with chopped edamame, avocado and mayonnaise, and Vegetables California—a dish stuffed with chopped cucumber, asparagus and takuwan.

The beverage section in the menu has a lot to offer. One can choose from drinks such as Mogo Mogo—tea with the flavour of banana, mango, melon and guava, Little Buddha—tea with the flavour of pineapple and papaya, and Brownie Frappe—a blend of chocolate, brownie, cream and milk.

One should also not miss the dessert section. My favorite was the Sizzling Chocolate Lava Cake—warm chocolate served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. This is one of the must-try items after you have a delicious meal.

You Mee offers an engaging and unconventional dining experience with a creatively curated menu. If you are fond of Japanese food, then this place is perfect place to visit with your friends and family.

With a relaxed casual approach, You Mee is the spot for a delicious unconventional dining experience and opens a whole new world that will make you incredibly hungry, giving an insanely dramatic and awesome experience. The restaurant is rightly a heaven for people who love authentic Japanese food.

You Mee; Greater Kailash II, M-Block market, New Delhi; Meal for two: Rs 2,000