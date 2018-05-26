Mealodrama is tucked away in the heart of West Delhi. A warm, cosy, comfortable destination where each meal is a treasured time to relax and share a bounty of wonderful food with family and friends. It is the first-of-its-kind modern bistro in Rajouri Garden with beautiful outdoor and international vibes. It is a delight for all those who consider themselves ultimate foodies and are always looking for a reason to experiment with their taste buds.

The front façade crowned with flowers and well litted logo at the centre of the bar attracts people to enjoy meal and drama at Mealodrama. The entire eatery is divided into two parts; one is overlooking the hustle bustle of the road, while the other is designed in an international manner with comfortable furniture and beautiful setting. The walls too have been done up interestingly. There are sculptures mounted on a wall which adds dramatic ambience to the restaurant.

For the younger lot, there are fuss-free wooden tables and straight-back chairs opposite to the DJ console and performance area, where they can enjoy live bands crooning popular numbers.

As far as the food menu is concerned, this place hits the right note with a menu that focuses on world cuisine. So, one has options like refreshing salads, mouth savoring starters, sandwiches, pizzas, pastas, well-crafted main course and more. So, whether your choice is Indian, Italian, European, Oriental, Mealodrama has offerings for everyone.

We decided to go the whole hog and started off with the kick ass Veg Cigar Rolls— spicy, greasy and delightfully delish. Followed by Firangi Mushroom which were well marinated and stuffed with smoked cheese and served with mint froth. Of course, did I mention that we gorged on a plate of Loaded Nachos which were crispy and accompanied with kidney beans, and topped with chopped onions, a few jalapenos and coriander? They were yummy and served with salsa dip and sour cream too!

Next we ordered Masala Corn and Cheese Balls, which was familiar, hearty and quite delicious. We also tried Mealoo Dahi Kebab— smoked curd flavoured with Awadhi spices and served with masala lachha with mint chutney. I will say the dish is a must try.

For the mains, we knew that we would only be able to manage just one more dish as we were already quite full, so we opted for Dal Drama which was recommended by Rahul Sawney, the man behind the bistro. The dal was tempered with cream, butter and Peshawari spices. The flavours mingled delightfully and went well with the garlic naan.

The outlet does not have a very extensive desserts menu and the items are pretty basic. However, if you can’t curb a sweet craving, you could try the Chocolate cigar rolls and sizzling brownie with vanilla ice-cream to wrap up a delectable meal.

Mealodrama-The Modern Bistro, A6, First Floor, Main Najafgarh Road, Vishal Enclave, New Delhi.

Meal for two: Rs 1,000 plus taxes