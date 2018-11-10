A tribute to the veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, Garam Dharam is situated in the bustling area of the national capital, Connaught Place. Known mainly for its theme, the restaurant is a fine-dining place, and the perfect venue for family outings. The place, which opened three years ago, has successfully stirred up the F&B scene of the city with its food and décor, and has now opened a new outlet

in Murthal.

Speaking about the décor, the place will definitely sway you back to the actor’s stardom days. The two-storey restaurant presents a very rustic theme with famous dialogues from his films written all over the walls. Another element that makes it a good place to go is the music. The songs from Dharmendra’s iconic films will definitely help you enjoy your meal. All this makes it a fun and vibrant place to be.

The place is famous for its north Indian cuisine, and they have a well-crafted menu with quirky names. We started our evening with light drinks, Veeru ki Ghutti, made from sandalwood, cardamom and lime. Although the place basically inclines to give typical dhaba vibes, they have a huge menu featuring various alcohol choices. From classic Margarita to Red Wine and from traditional desi drink like lassi to party special champagne, they have it all.

Moving on to the food, on recommendation, we ordered Tandoori Soya Chaap and Chicken Seekh Kebab, which proved to be as sumptuous as told. In the main course also, you will get an array of delicious dishes that you would definitely like to savour. These entrees include Paneer Tikka Butter Masala, Chicken Lababdar, Laal Maas, Subz Paanch Ratan among others.

The desert segment is limited to traditional North Indian delicacies and also in variety. But I must admit that this cannot be a deal breaker here, as the available dishes are a real treat if you have a sweet tooth. If you are planning to visit this place, one thing that you should not miss is Kulfi Falooda. Other options include Gajar ka Halwa, Gulab Jamun, Kesari Kheer and so on.

The presentation of the food is also laudable. Following the theme, from plates to the glass vessels in which the drinks were served, were up to mark.

Overall, looking at the quality of food and hospitality as well, I will recommend this to everyone. Plus if you are a Dharmendra fan, you surely won’t want to miss the only place dedicated to this legendary actor in the capital city.

Garam Dharam

M-16, Connaught Place, New Delhi; Meal for two: Rs 1,300