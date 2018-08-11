To experience the vibrant nightlife in the heart of the national capital, head to Clique. The newly launched restobar provides the setting for a perfect night out to its guests who are always on a lookout for unique concepts and new experiences.

The concept of Clique is different from the other bars and nightclubs. It provides you with wine and dine options at one table. The ambience and atmosphere of the venue will leave you astonished and thrilled as it gets converted into a lively bar as the night draws in. The interior décor is vibrant as the ceilings are filled with lights and walls are covered with large posters.

To add to the electrifying vibe, the bar is surrounded with edgy pop art, neon-lit quotes, tables and bar. They also have outdoor green cabanas which makes it a perfect spot to spend an evening. Clique has its own DJ who keeps on playing to keep the party going and your feet moving.

Clique breaks the mundane with elements of surprise that is in line with the western perspective of nightlife. There are candy bar pops ups and exotic dancers to enthrall the crowd. The celebrations are made spectacular with grand champagne showdowns that come with sparklers, performances, champagne guns and lots more.

To give you the best culinary experience along with exclusive cocktails, the menu at Clique ranges from delectable pan-Asian to European savoury dishes. The menu features mouth-watering foods for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian lovers—from Sushi to Prawn Hargau Dim Sums, Jack Daniel Pork Belly to Wild Mushroom Risotto, Scottish Tawa Salmon to Kung Pau.

They served us a variety of Sushi, like Asparagus Tempura—made with Homemade Teriyaki Sauce, Spicy Tuna—a combination of toasted white and black sesame. And if one wishes to keep it totally healthy, then their salads platter is a must try. They offer Roasted beetroot and Goat Cheese loaded with walnuts, lemon, vinaigrette and fried brie orange-balsamic.

The menu also has a quick bites section, where you can find amazing starters to have you’re your drinks. The cocktails are prepared with exotic herbs and spices to enhance the overall drinking experience. There is a wide collection of stunning fusion shooters and classic cocktails like Burn Jaggs with Jaeger and Absinthe, Green Blood Drop with Absinthe and Tabasco, Clique de Sour—classic whisky sour with popcorn syrup, and Sparkling Rosemary—a delicate mix of Gin and lavender.

Considering the dynamic character of the city, Clique welcomes partygoers to offer the best of live entertaining elements. In a certain way, Clique advances the Delhi nightlife culture. For the ones who want a memorable experience, Clique is the best place to go and party with your friends.

Clique, Ansal Plaza, Khel Gaon Marg, New Delhi; Meal for two: Rs 2,000