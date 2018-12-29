It is often true that a warm and cosy place in a Delhi mall is difficult to find. But Pizza Express located at Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj makes you reconsider your thought. Navigating through the crowd in the mall on a Sunday afternoon to reach this restaurant brings you a sigh of relief. The place is more or less quiet except for the usual clinking of cutlery and some soft music playing at the outlet. The restaurant also features simple furnishings. There are quarter-sized blue plates used as wall decor and the seating is comfortable too. It was good to notice that the restaurant doesn’t go overboard with ornamentation, making it a perfect spot to spend some unwinding time with your near ones.

Apt for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians, the restaurant features a wide variety of pizzas in its menu. The crust is soft. This place is a great option for people looking to have good quality pizzas. With a plethora of thin crust pizzas, the use of fresh ingredients along with the international quality of sauces, the restaurant has a long way to go.

We tried their Giardiniera and Formaggi 65 pizzas. Giardiniera uses tomato and pesto base which makes this food item a little tangier in taste. It is loaded with cherry tomatoes, button mushrooms, artichokes and olives. The cheesy thin crust and red pepper bring about a fine taste. The Formaggi 65 is perfect for cheese lovers as it includes both mozzarella and buffalo mozzarella with shavings of emigrana. This combination makes the pizza cheesier.

But it is not only the good pizzas you should be looking forward to the restaurant.

In the starters, one can find appetising food items as well. We tried their Dough Balls Doppio. These are freshly made dough balls which are served warm along with three dips like pesto, pesto rosso and garlic butter. This is a must try for someone looking for a new variety in their meal.

There are both hot and cold drinks available at the restaurant. We went for their iced-based drinks. We tried Sunrise Iced Tea and Berry Fresca. While the former was made with orange and pineapple juice, the latter included raspberry flavour.

People looking to sign off their meal with a sweet note can go for newly-launched Chocolate Cheesecake at the restaurant. Smooth on the palate, the cheesecake has oodles of chocolate and comes across as a tempting treat for chocolate fans. People craving for ice creams to end their meal can try their Gelato ice-cream. The Gelato is available in four flavours which are lemon, vanilla, chocolate and strawberry offering a fine choice to its visitors.

The PizzaExpress was established in 1965 in London and now it has over 500 restaurants in 14 countries under their banner but it made its way in the Indian market in 2012. With just a handful of restaurants in Delhi serving fine pizzas, this place really stands out.

PizzaExpress; Price for two: Rs 1,900; Address: Ambience Mall; Vasant Kunj, New Delhi