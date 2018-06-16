Food aficionados in the national capital have reason to rejoice with the opening of Triple8, the latest entrant to the city’s thriving culinary landscape. Co-owned by Jaideep and Mandeep Anand, Triple8 takes its patrons on a delectable gastronomic journey sprinkled with the authentic oriental flavours with a modern twist. The restaurant is truly inspired by the Asian lucky number 8, and offers eight delicious signature dishes and cocktails.

Located in the heart of Delhi at Ansal Plaza, the restaurant is spread across two levels. The space allows you to transition from the striking bar on the ground level, to the dining area and a live sushi bar on the first level. The dining area includes a luxurious private dining room which is perfect for family gatherings. Wine, burgundy, black and white is the colour palette used for the interiors, the cozy sitting, and modern architecture gives the restaurant a sophisticated look.

The head chef Vivek Rana has loaded the menu with Asian cuisine. The food is replete with regional traditional spices and flavours—such as miso, lemongrass, matcha and pandan. The signature dishes which are highly recommended by the chef are Whole Baked Zucchini, Roasted Whole Broccoli with Blue Cheese Miso and Organic Chicken Bulgogi among others.

They also serve amazing variants of sushi rolls, dim sums, wok and fries and what not.

We started this delectable journey with Amuse-bouche, Tom Yum Rice Ball with Tom Yum Soup. One sip of the delish hot and sour Thai soup and bite of the Crispy Rice Croquette had us appreciating the beautiful mélange of flavours.

Next thing that arrived on our table was the Green Apple Tofu Roll—tofu with coconut milk and chopped Thai herbs (lemongrass, kaffir lime, chilli and galangal) and stuffed with green apple. The tofu was coated with Japanese crumb and fried which totally satisfied our taste buds.

We also munched on a platter of crunchy lotus stem which was a perfect companion to any drink that you might plan to order. The sweet chilli and roasted sesame made it mouthwatering.

Triple 8’s Hawker salads make a special place in the menu. The dumplings we were offered were sumptuous—Corn Asparagus and pine nuts in Thai red curry and Edamame and Himalayan Morels. The sushi, served by Japanese Chef Hiroshi Isomurawas was another star of the meal. We also tried the Cucumber and Avocado traditional spicy roll toasted with sesame, and the California Roll, all of which were fresh and flavoursome. Not only the taste, even the presentation was regal.

We concluded our meal with the impressive dessert Night Market Custard Bun. A deep-fried sweet bun combined with Yuzu powered cream. We ended our night on a sweet spot with their homemade Coconut Palm Sugar Ice cream.

Triple8, B -103A, First Floor, Ansal Plaza, New Delhi

Meal for two: Rs 1,500 plus taxes