Touted to be India’s first playful brasserie, Pra Pra Prank is another fun-spirited addition to Gurugram’s party place, Cyber Hub. Calling itself more than an epicurean sanctuary, the venue embodies the phrase “familiar and yet unusual”. Pra Pra Prank pioneers in basing the venue on the concept of visual merchandising. Walking into the restaurant, one is struck by a feeling of being in a characteristic French brasserie. The décor immediately grips the visitors for being tranquil yet trendy. Adorning the walls are projections of a ceramic boy, Charlie Chaplin and Mr Bean, among other quirky items. There’s a luxury bar within the restaurant that doesn’t meet the eye at once, hence the secret space hits as a prank. There is a miniature bottles door that distinguishes the two areas.

There’s no dearth of options when it comes to the menu at Pra Pra Prank. Be it the food or the bar menu, one is spoilt for choice. The restaurant serves a distinct amalgam of Modern Indian and Asian cuisines. The upscale bar serves signature cocktails with intimate live music in the background.

When I visited the restaurant, I was greeted with a welcome drink—Early Morning Gin Sour. The presentation of the drink was as refreshing as its taste. It was accompanied by Prank Chaat. It had all the elements of progressive pub food. Next on my plate was Salad of Fruits and Greens in Thai Dressing. This was healthy and delicious. Next I was presented with Veg Rainbow Roll and Prawn two ways roll. Sushi lovers are in for an unparalleled experience at the venue. A pleasant surprise was Clarified Bloody Mary, a twist to the conventional cocktail.

The tasting menu treated me with Prawn with Pumpkin Sauce next. This uniquely crafted dish was delectable. Staying true to their idea of innovation, they next served me Chole Kulche Doughnut—their interpretation of Delhi’s local street food. This was followed by Rara Mutton Bao Dog. This had a rich concoction of flavours.

Japanese Negroni, with a twist of Japanese ingredients like sesame oil, gari and yuzu lemon, was an amazing cocktail. Prohibition Pop up is also a must-try drink—balanced American whisky with coffee and popcorn. They also have an impressive selection of wines. In the main course, Tomato Truffle Chicken with Sundried Tomato Naan stood out. This modern take on the traditional comfort food was delightful. We also had New Age Khow Suey—lightly spiced coconut curry served with soba noodles, garlic chips with lemon salt, fried onions, spring onions, steamed vegetables, butter biscuit. It was quite unique and flavoursome.

To the delight of diners, the dessert section includes Baked Cheesecake served with strawberry coulis, which was moist and sumptuous. I also tried their signature offering, Canoli, stuffed with cream, chocolate chips, raspberry coulis, fresh fruits, financiers. It was the perfect ending to a delish meal.

Pra Pra Prank; 24, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram

Meal for two: Rs 2,100