Situated in the most happening place of the capital, Bombay Brasserie is a new addition to the Connaught Place F&B scene. It is an all-day bar and eatery which is the eighth outlet of the chain in the country. The place boasts about their unique ingredients sourced from the far corners of the country, hand-picked from local farms that makes their menu extraordinary. I happened to visit the venue for dinner. Even though Bombay Brasserie is not that spacious, one has to appreciate the fact that they have managed to offer everything in somewhat limited space.

You can find proper seating area and a good space for the bar counter. In my opinion, they could work on the décor, as it wasn’t clear if they wanted us to have a café-like feeling or a bar vibe with dim lighting. The plain off-white walls have the names of the famous places written on them. This could use some extra creativity.

The well-crafted menu offered interesting dishes and drinks from all over India with their respective local names. We started our evening with refreshing drinks. They offer a variety for drinks. Starting from chai section that included the option for loose teas from Chilli Romance made from green Sencha tea, flavoured with red and white peppercorns, raspberries, ginger and strawberries. This is just an example for which all the chai lovers must go visit the place. Another part of the drinks menu included the usual cocktails, mocktails and all kinds of alcohol.

Coming to the food, for the starters, on chef’s recommendation we tried Cheese Kulcha—mini kulchas stuffed with chilli cheese, sort of a cheese toast. I must admit that this is one of the not to be missed dishes. Other than that, you should try Gunpowder Potatoes (inspired by the Tamil Nadu dish Molaga Podi), Aam Papad Paneer, Calcutta Club Fish Fry, Shillong Shapale and so on.

Moving on to the main course, we ordered Bombay Lunch Home. We were served with a mix vegetable with Bombay inspired spices coupled with fragrant steamed rice wrapped in banana leaves and papad. The presentation of this dish was pretty impressive and so was the taste. Rajputana Murg Soola Kebab, Green Tamarind Pepper fish, Red Hot Kerala Fish Curry with Turmeric rice are also recommended dishes from the menu.

In desserts, we tried Amritsari Kulfa which was made from kulfi and cream rabri served with faluda and garnished with a dash of rose syrup. It looked tempting and so was savoury in taste. I think they need to work more on their dessert menu as they have limited options in that section.

This place is surely not one of the party places, but a good option within vicinity to hang-out with your friends and family. The price list is reasonable enough and the hospitality was good.

Bombay Brasserie; H 66-68, Connaught Place, New Delhi; Price for Two: Rs 1,600