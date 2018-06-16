FIFA World Cup, the biggest sporting event in the world, opened on 14 June this week in Russia. Fans all over the world have been waiting to watch how the matches of this once in four years tournament will unfold this time round. While Russia is the epicentre of it all, the ripples of excitement have spread to the rest of the world. The Delhi-NCR region is likewise in the throes of football fever. Several restaurants and cafes across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram are screening FIFA games live at the venues, and offering specially curated FIFA-inspired menus. Following are the best venues to treat yourself to the combination of food and football in and around the national capital.

Prankster

Sector 29, Main Market, Gurugram

Prankster has made arrangements to celebrate the passion of football and of FIFA 2018. The restaurant has been beautifully decorated with wall lights, lamps and in-house trees that give the venue a funky touch. With the international football season in full swing, people can visit the café to watch and cheer for their favourite teams and players. Pranskter is also offering exciting FIFA special menus and deals that involve unlimited beer.

Open till 1 a.m.

Smoke on the water

D-26, Connaught Place, New Delhi

This restro-bar will give you the sense of dining at home while enjoying the biggest FIFA games. The venue has introduced some great offers for football fans to enjoy during the matches. You can actually let them know your favourite team and they’ll treat you with free shots at every goal scored by that team. The multiple screens for experiencing the live action are bound to give you the feeling of being at a stadium.

Open till 1 a.m.

Tapas

Jaypee Vasant Continental, Munirka Marg, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Tapas is the place to enjoy FIFA with your gang this year. One can sit, eat and watch FIFA live screenings for the next one month at this fine-dining venue. They are set to serve four exciting new menus for football fans. So head here to gorge on a range of snacks, beers and desserts as you enjoy the 90 minutes of drama on the big screens.

Open till 12 a.m.

Drunk Art

Leisure Valley Rd, Sector 29, Gurugram

At Drunk Art, one can enjoy FIFA game on giant screens. The café has a lively environment, with comfortable seating and classic painted walls that give this place a charming vibe and add to the football fun. They are also offering some great food and drinks menus. So put on the jersey of your favourite team and head over to Drunk Art to cheer in unison. While enjoying the game, you can treat yourself to unlimited beer with three types of popcorn, chocolate, salted and cheese.

Open till 12 a.m.

Marine Drivve

Vishal Enclave, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

The Marine Drivve café has come up with some unbeatable offers during match hours for the football lovers. During the 90 minutes game, the restaurant is offering unlimited beer with nacho platters, with options ranging from Water Chestnut and Corn with Wine Mustard Sauce Nachos to Cilantro Pimintos Veg Nachos and Peri Peri Chicken Nachos etc. When here, they’ll treat you with free shots each time your favourite team scores. Another highlight is that if you can predict the outcome of the match, you get 20% off on the bill.

Open till 1 a.m.

Beer café

Block-D, Connaught Place, New Delhi (All outlets across India)

Beer and football games go hand in hand at the Beer Café. They have launched an exciting offer for all football lovers, called ‘Bet my Tap’. To win yourself free beers at the end of the game, you can bet on your favourite team. This offer will run till 15 July at every outlet of Beer Café. So go out with your friends to drink up and enjoy the live games.

Open till 1 a.m.