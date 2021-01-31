“All that glitters is not gold.” The glamor world has put forth many ravishing walks smashing the hearts of their audience with their looks and charms, but the demand of every judge screening the walk today is to check the purity of the flawless humanitarian inside, underneath the outward show of appearance.

Gaby Guha, ravishing under the stardom is known to be a beautiful soul engrafted with a pure and innocent heart who today is ruling the fashion industry with her flawless incomparable stakes and efforts.

Gaby Guha who is known worldwide as an international model and by the tag of Miss Europe 2020, set her first tiny steps in the fashion industry in her mere age of seventeen, recently can be spotted as a cover page of L’Official Arabia and Latvia, who covered her entire journey this far up to making the title covered. Just like any other success stories, she had to face nail-biting troubles and over looping the short patched opportunities taking the longest sustainable path in the way of making her fame today.

Gaby Guha has worked with various renowned brands and globally functioning companies like the Chaumet, Elie Saab, Jean Louis David, GAP, Bossini, Triumph Lingerie, Robert Abi Nader, etc eventually. She has represented several agencies in Asia, and the Middle East adorning her travelling and exploration boundaries to beyond reach. She has also served as the face of many publications like Prestige Magazine, ICON Magazine, Playboy, GMARO Magazine, etc.

Appeasing herself to her dreams, she has acquired multiple beauty tags and pageants like Miss Supermodel Worldwide France 2018, Fashion Icon Award, and the honor of being the Guest of Honor at several grand shows.

Though spellbound to her professional sticks, Gaby Guha has been a strong influence helping youngsters to detect their spotlights and raising voice with her various charitable insights for the proper protection and education of the girl child and women empowerment. To find such benevolent and generous instinct all in one is next to impossible today.